Marlins look to keep home win streak alive, host the Giants

San Francisco Giants (31-44, fourth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (38-38, fourth in the NL East) Miami; Saturday,…

San Francisco Giants (31-44, fourth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (38-38, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Trevor McDonald (2-4, 4.64 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Marlins: Max Meyer (7-0, 2.75 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins -139, Giants +115; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins, on a six-game home winning streak, host the San Francisco Giants.

Miami has gone 24-16 at home and 38-38 overall. Marlins pitchers have a collective 4.13 ERA, which ranks seventh in the NL.

San Francisco has a 31-44 record overall and a 17-24 record on the road. The Giants are 24-4 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liam Hicks has seven doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 53 RBIs for the Marlins. Kyle Stowers is 10 for 36 with two doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Jung Hoo Lee leads the Giants with a .328 batting average, and has 16 doubles, two triples, four home runs, 11 walks and 26 RBIs. Luis Arraez is 14 for 46 with a home run and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 7-3, .271 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Giants: 5-5, .260 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Marlins: Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Janson Junk: 15-Day IL (shin), Josh Ekness: 15-Day IL (calf), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (ribs), Eury Perez: 15-Day IL (gracilis), Robby Snelling: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Heliot Ramos: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (plantar fasciitis), Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joel Peguero: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jared Oliva: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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