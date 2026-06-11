Marlins look to keep home win streak alive, host the Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks (34-33, third in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (33-35, fourth in the NL East) Miami; Thursday, 1:10…

Arizona Diamondbacks (34-33, third in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (33-35, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (5-4, 5.71 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Marlins: Tyler Phillips (0-1, 2.08 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

LINE: Marlins -112, Diamondbacks -107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins will try to keep a four-game home win streak going when they take on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Miami is 22-16 in home games and 33-35 overall. The Marlins have a 25-14 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Arizona has gone 13-19 on the road and 34-33 overall. The Diamondbacks have gone 25-12 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Thursday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liam Hicks leads the Marlins with 12 home runs while slugging .470. Otto Lopez is 15 for 43 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 11 home runs while slugging .441. Corbin Carroll is 10 for 38 with four home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 7-3, .245 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .202 batting average, 5.72 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Josh Ekness: 15-Day IL (calf), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (ribs), Griffin Conine: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Janson Junk: 15-Day IL (shin), Eury Perez: 15-Day IL (gracilis), Robby Snelling: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Jordan Lawlar: 60-Day IL (wrist), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Santana: 60-Day IL (groin), James McCann: 10-Day IL (quadricep), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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