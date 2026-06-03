Mariners smack 3 home runs in 8-3 victory over Mets for season-high 8th straight win

SEATTLE (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit his first home run this season, Jhonny Pereda went deep for the second time…

SEATTLE (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit his first home run this season, Jhonny Pereda went deep for the second time in the major leagues and the Seattle Mariners beat the New York Mets 8-3 on Tuesday night for their season-high eighth straight victory.

The Mariners (33-29) improved to a season-best four games over .500 on the strength of another stellar offensive performance. Seattle smacked three home runs, increasing its total to 21 during a winning streak that is the team’s longest since rattling off eight consecutive victories in September last season.

Wisdom got the Mariners on the board in the second inning with a two-run shot off Mets opener Huascar Brazobán. It was Wisdom’s first home run since Sept. 21, 2024, with the Chicago Cubs.

New York tied it in the third on a two-run homer by rookie Carson Benge, who added a solo shot off Logan Gilbert (4-4) in the sixth. It was the first multi-homer game of Benge’s major league career.

Gilbert allowed three runs and struck out eight in 5 1/3 innings.

Seattle supplied the rest of the offense. Julio Rodríguez, who homered in the sixth, lofted a sacrifice fly in the fourth off Jonah Tong (1-1) to score Wisdom.

Rodríguez’s 13th homer tied him with Luke Raley for the team lead. Rodríguez led the American League with 10 home runs in May.

Pereda, who hit his first career home run on May 20, connected for a three-run drive against Tong that made it 7-2 in the fifth.

The Mariners were minus first baseman Josh Naylor, who was out of the lineup after exiting Monday night’s victory over the Mets with back spasms.

Up next

Mariners right-hander George Kirby (5-4, 3.77 ERA) starts Wednesday afternoon opposite Mets righty Freddy Peralta (3-4, 3.55).

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