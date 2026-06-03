Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor is back in the lineup for Wednesday’s game against the Mets

SEATTLE (AP) — Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor is back in the lineup for Wednesday’s series finale against the New…

SEATTLE (AP) — Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor is back in the lineup for Wednesday’s series finale against the New York Mets.

Naylor exited Monday’s game with back spasms after hitting a game-tying home run off reliever Brooks Staley in the seventh inning. After returning to the dugout, his back stiffened up.

He took the day off Tuesday but was available off the bench.

“I think he feels much better than he did yesterday,” Seattle manager Dan Wilson said.

Naylor is batting .254 with six home runs and 25 RBIs. He got off to a frigid start, hitting .102 with two RBIs through Seattle’s first 15 games. The 28-year-old turned it on in May, batting .296 in 108 at-bats.

Acquired last July in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Naylor batted .299 with nine home runs, 33 RBIs and 19 stolen bases in 54 games for Seattle in 2025. He signed a five-year, $92.5 million contract in November.

Naylor has helped the Mariners win a season-best eight straight games and build a 2 1/2-game lead in the AL West.

Also, catcher Cal Raleigh is making progress toward returning to the lineup. He was placed on the injured list May 14 with a right oblique strain.

He took swings off a tee last Friday at the Mariners’ spring training complex in Arizona. He has since returned to Seattle and has been doing pregame work over the past few days.

Wilson said a rehab assignment is likely for Raleigh while the Mariners embark on a 10-game road trip beginning Friday at Detroit.

“All of this is pointing to good news,” Wilson said.

In 41 games this season, last year’s AL MVP runner-up is hitting .161 with seven home runs, 18 RBIs, four doubles, 18 walks and 16 runs. He struggled immensely from April 28 to May 12, going 0 for 38, the longest hitless streak in the majors this season, until breaking out with two singles in a 10-2 rout of Houston.

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