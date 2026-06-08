Manav Suthar picks up 6-33 on debut as India enforces follow-on against Afghanistan

NEW CHANDIGARH, India (AP) — India spinner Manav Suthar took 6-33 on debut to help bowl out Afghanistan for 152…

NEW CHANDIGARH, India (AP) — India spinner Manav Suthar took 6-33 on debut to help bowl out Afghanistan for 152 runs on Monday in the one-off cricket test.

Suthar returned the second-best figures for India on test debut, after Narendra Hirwani’s 8-61 against West Indies in 1988. He also became just the second Indian spinner to take a five-wicket haul in his maiden test innings after Amit Mishra’s 5-71 against Australia in 2008.

After declaring at 564-8 in its first innings, India had a 412-run lead when it enforced the follow on. Afghanistan was 18-0 in its second innings at lunch on Day 3, with openers Sediqullah Atal (16 not out) and Abdul Malik (2 not out) batting through four overs to the interval.

Afghanistan had resumed Monday at 113-5 and lost Azmatullah Omarzai — bowled by Prasidh Krishna (3-37) — in the fifth over.

Suthar then picked up two wickets in two overs, having Sharafuddin Ashraf (11) caught behind and bowling Rahmat Shah around his legs.

Shah was Afghanistan’s leading scorer with 60 off 135 balls, including nine fours and a six.

Afghanistan’s innings was wrapped up soon after, with its last five wickets falling for 39.

It is only the second test between the teams. India hosted Afghanistan’s inaugural test in Bengaluru and the home side won by an innings and 262 runs.

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