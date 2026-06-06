Liberty rally to beat Fever 83-75

New York (AP) — Breanna Stewart made 18 of 21 free throws and scored 30 points to help the New…

New York (AP) — Breanna Stewart made 18 of 21 free throws and scored 30 points to help the New York Liberty rally to beat the Indiana Fever 83-75 on Saturday night.

The Liberty (7-4), who have won four straight games, trailed by double-digits in the second half.

New York was down 66-62 midway through the fourth quarter before going on a 19-4 run to take the lead. Stewart made 11 of 12 free throws during that game-changing burst. Her two free throws with 3:36 left put the Liberty up 70-68.

Paulina Astier then made two layups to seal the win over the next final minutes. The Liberty finished 33 for 40 from the foul line for the game.

New York was once again playing without star guard Sabrina Ionescu, who was sidelined again by back soreness. She’s only played in one game this season, but went through practice Friday. It bothered her a little bit after according to coach Chris DeMarco. That practice was the first time that the Liberty had their entire team together all season.

Caitlin Clark had 10 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for Indiana (5-5). Kelsey Mitchell scored 21 points to lead the way for Indiana.

LYNX 88, STORM 68

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Natasha Howard had a season-high 27 points on 12-of-16 shooting, Olivia Miles added 19 points, six assists and six rebounds, and Minnesota beat Seattle for its seventh win in a row — the last six by double figures.

Courtney Williams and Kayla McBride scored 11 points apiece for the Lynx (9-2). Howard and Nia Coffey each had three of Minnesota’s season-high-tying 13 steals.

The Storm (3-9), who have lost five in a row, committed a season-high 21 turnovers and shot just 35% (22 of 63) from the field.

Coffey hit a 3-pointer with 3:09 remaining in the second quarter that gave Minnesota the lead for good at 39-38. Howard made two layups while Coffey and Maya Caldwell each hit a 3 in a 10-0 run that made it 55-43 less than three minutes into the third, and it was at least a nine-point game the rest of the way.

Natisha Hiedeman and Jade Melbourne led Seattle with 14 points apiece. Flau’jae Johnson added 10 points.

Dominique Malonga (concussion protocol) returned from an eight-game absence and finished with seven points in 14 minutes off the bench for the Storm.

ACES 84, VALKYRIES 79

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 28 points and 14 rebounds, Jackie Young hit 6 of 8 from 3-point range and finished with a season-high 27 points, and Las Vegas beat Golden State for its first home victory of the season.

Chelsea Gray added 12 points, six rebounds and six assists for Las Vegas. Gray has 1,134 assists and moved past current Aces coach Becky Hammon (1,133) into first place on the franchise’s career assist list.

Wilson had her third consecutive double-double and her fifth this season.

The Aces (7-3), the defending WNBA champions, have won three straight following back-to-back losses.

Gabby Williams scored a career-high 27 points on 10-of-17 shooting for the Valkyries (6-5). Veronica Burton added 15 points, Janelle Salaun scored 11 and Kayla Thornton had 10.

Wilson hit a jumper from the left with 52.9 seconds left, Burton answered with a layup and Young made a pull-up 3-pointer with 24.2 seconds left to give the Aces a two-point lead. Young and Wilson each made two free throws to seal it.

DREAM 109, MYSTICS 77

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Angel Reese had 18 points and a season-high 17 rebounds, Rhyne Howard added 19 points and six steals and Atlanta beat Washington in the Dream’s highest-scoring game this season.

Washington coach Sidney Johnson was ejected after he was called for two quick technical fouls with 3:52 left in the third quarter. Despite efforts from Mystics assistant coaches and players to calm him down, an angry Johnson was eventually escorted off the court by security. Assistant coach Emre Vatansever took over in his place.

Reese, who had four of the Dream’s season high-tying 16 steals, had her fourth consecutive double-double and seventh this season.

Kiki Iriafen scored 24 points and Sonia Citron, who returned from a one-game absence due to a foot injury, added 18 points and six assists for the Mystics (4-5).

Howard made a 3-pointer that gave Atlanta the lead for good with 3:44 left in the first quarter and the Dream led by double figures for the final 26-plus minutes.

The Dream set season highs for free throws attempted (41) and free throws made (32) while hitting 13 3s and outrebounding Washington 42-26.

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