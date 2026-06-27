Kyle Stowers drives in 2 as the Marlins beat the Cardinals 5-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Xavier Edwards had three hits and Kyle Stowers hit a pair of RBI singles to lead…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Xavier Edwards had three hits and Kyle Stowers hit a pair of RBI singles to lead the Miami Marlins to a 5-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday night.

Stowers drove in the first two Marlins runs with singles in the first and third innings, with shortstop Masyn Winn unable to cleanly field the latter on one bounce.

Javier Sanoja and Edwards added run-scoring singles in the fourth to make it 4-0, and Edwards doubled and scored in the seventh as Miami moved to 18-5 in June.

The Marlins are assured of winning the season series from St. Louis for the first time since 2016.

Major league batting leader Otto Lopez tripled and had an RBI single for Miami while increasing his average to .336.

Miami pitchers had combined to throw 33 2/3 scoreless innings in St. Louis before Winn snapped the streak with a one-out RBI single in the sixth inning. The Marlins threw shutouts in their final two games at Busch Stadium last July before a 4-0 win Friday night.

John King (6-1) was credited with the win after 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

Bidding to win his fifth straight start, Andre Pallante (9-5) gave up five runs on a season-high 11 hits in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out four and walked one while suffering his first loss since May 17.

JJ Wetherholt and Jordan Walker each singled twice. All seven of the Cardinals’ hits were singles.

Up next

With the Cardinals skipping Dustin May’s spot in the rotation, RHP Kyle Leahy (5-4, 4.24 ERA) will start Sunday’s series finale. Miami had not yet announced its starter.

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