Kelsey Plum scores a career-high 43 points in the Sparks’ OT win over the Mercury

PHOENIX (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored a career-high 43 points, offsetting Kahleah Copper’s career-best 41-point effort and the Los Angeles…

PHOENIX (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored a career-high 43 points, offsetting Kahleah Copper’s career-best 41-point effort and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Phoenix Mercury 111-102 in overtime Saturday night to improve to 3-2 in Commissioner’s Cup play.

Nneka Ogwumike hit a jumper to start OT, Plum followed with two free throws and reserve Cameron Brink added a four-point play as Los Angeles (7-6) scored the first eight points in the extra session en route to its third straight victory.

Plum passed her previous high of 40 points when she scored on a layup with 1.6 seconds left to force OT at 98. She made 14 of 26 shots with five 3-pointers, was 10 of 12 on foul shots and had seven assists.

Rae Burrell came off the bench to score a career-high 24 points for Los Angeles. Ogwumike added 15 points and 15 rebounds.

Copper made 16 of 29 shots with six 3-pointers and had 10 rebounds for Phoenix (4-11), which has lost three in a row and nine of 11. Natasha Mack had 11 points and 12 rebounds, while Alyssa Thomas had 10 points and 12 assists. Phoenix is 2-3 in Commissioner’s Cup play.

Up next

Sparks: At Golden State on Monday night.

Mercury: Host Las Vegas on Wednesday night.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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