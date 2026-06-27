Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get Upgraded $15 Bonus for World Cup + MLB Predictions

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Sign up using the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 to receive a $15 bonus (this link here gets you started), which can be used on early World Cup and MLB action Saturday.







Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 for $15 Sign-Up Bonus Saturday

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New Kalshi User Offer Trade $10, get $15 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified June 27th, 2026

Offer Overview

New Kalshi customers can take advantage of this exciting promotion to earn a $15 sign-up bonus just in time for a jam-packed slate of World Cup Round 3 matchups. With the schedule featuring everything from England playing Panama to Ghana taking on Croatia, market predictors have plenty of options to find an analytical edge. Users can deploy the bonus across any of the day’s World Cup matches, allowing savvy analysts to spread their exposure across the entire tournament slate rather than forcing a play on a single game.

To qualify for this promotion, new users must be at least 18 years old and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. The $15 bonus will be unlocked after the user has made $10 in qualifying trades on their prediction markets. Kalshi is unique in that it operates in all 50 states, meaning soccer fans nationwide can participate and place their trades as the tournament continues. We put a lot of stock in finding market inefficiencies, and it does stand to reason that taking advantage of this guaranteed value—strictly reserved for new Kalshi customers—is a smart move.

World Cup Matches Today: Win Probabilities

While it is never too early to look ahead at tournament futures, maximizing your daily positional edge starts with today’s slate. For fans looking to find true value, analyzing the implied win probabilities for each side is essential. Since international soccer matches can end in a draw at the conclusion of regular time, evaluating the 3-way prediction markets (home win, draw, and away win) provides the complete picture.

Here is the breakdown of the win probabilities for all World Cup matchups on the schedule, adjusted to Eastern Time:

Date/Time (ET) Home Team Away Team Home Win % Draw % Away Win % 06/27/2026 5:00 PM Panama England 6.0% 11.9% 82.1% 06/27/2026 5:00 PM Croatia Ghana 53.9% 28.4% 17.7% 06/27/2026 7:30 PM Colombia Portugal 22.7% 26.3% 51.0% 06/27/2026 7:30 PM Congo DR Uzbekistan 54.3% 23.9% 21.8%

(Note: Probabilities are current as of June 27, 2026)

Every single game listed in the table above presents an opportunity to utilize the latest Kalshi promotion. We’ve seen time and time again that diversifying your portfolio is key. Whether you want to back a heavy favorite like England, or hunt for a longshot prediction like a draw between tightly matched squads, you can apply your $15 sign-up bonus toward any of these markets once you unlock it with $10 in qualifying trades.

How to Activate the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Getting started with this value play is a straightforward process. Once activated, the $15 sign-up bonus is incredibly versatile—you can use it to trade on any of today’s World Cup matches, or any other World Cup matchup on the schedule this week, rather than being restricted to just a single game.

To claim your bonus, follow these simple activation steps:

Download the App: Start by downloading the Kalshi app to your preferred mobile device. Create an Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide proof of identification to secure your account. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to use promo code WTOP15. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Place Your Trades: To fully activate the offer and unlock the bonus, you need to make $10 worth of trades. You do not have to make a single trade worth $10; rather, an accumulated sum of $10 across multiple smaller trades will satisfy the requirement.

Once your total traded amount reaches $10, the $15 sign-up bonus will become available in your account, ready to be deployed on the world’s biggest soccer stage.