Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get $15 World Cup Bonus for Netherlands-Morocco

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Gear up for an awesome slate of World Cup games this week, headlined Monday night with Netherlands Kalshi promo code WTOP15 for a $15 bonus. Use this link here to sign up.







Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Overview

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New Kalshi User Offer Trade $10, get a $15 sign-up bonus Available Matches Brazil vs. Japan, Germany vs. Paraguay Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified June 29th, 2026

Offer Overview

Here is the deal, and I love how straightforward this is for us. This exclusive promotion is available strictly to new Kalshi customers who are at least 18 years of age and located in any of the 50 U.S. states. To qualify for this welcome offer, you just need to create an account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, that $15 sign-up bonus automatically unlocks once you have made a total of $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets.

Once those initial trades are locked in and the bonus hits your account, you can deploy those funds on any of today’s World Cup matches. There is nothing better than having this kind of flexibility when we are looking at a full slate of June 29 Round of 32 matchups. Whether you want to predict the outcome of Brazil taking on Japan or trade on the evening clash between Germany and Paraguay, your bonus funds can be applied to any fixture on the board.

World Cup Matches Today: Win Probabilities

Handicapping the knockout stage requires a sharp eye on the percentages. For today’s June 29 Round of 32 matches, Brazil enters as the stronger side against Japan, while Germany carries the biggest edge on the board against Paraguay.

Date/Time (ET) Home Team Away Team Home Win % Away Win % June 29 Brazil Japan 73% 27% June 29 Germany Paraguay 85% 15%

With those win probabilities in mind, new users can use their Kalshi promo code to approach today’s slate with a clearer strategy. Brazil looks like a strong favorite over Japan at 73%, while Germany is an even heavier favorite at 85% against Paraguay. If you prefer chasing a bigger potential return, Japan at 27% and Paraguay at 15% represent the underdog angles on the board. Once the prediction markets fully open for today’s slate, you can apply your $15 sign-up bonus to trade on any outcome.

How to Activate the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15

Getting started with Kalshi and securing your $15 welcome bonus is a breeze. To unlock the offer ahead of today’s knockout round fixtures, simply follow these steps so we can start trading:

Download the App: Navigate to your device’s app store and download the Kalshi app. Create an Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address). Verify Your Identity: As a regulated financial exchange, Kalshi requires users to provide proof of identification during the sign-up process. Enter the Promo Code: Input the promo code WTOP15 when prompted during registration to opt into the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: To officially activate the offer and receive your $15 sign-up bonus, you must make a total of $10 worth of trades on the platform. Keep in mind, you do not need to make a single trade worth $10; rather, the sum of your trades just needs to reach $10 before the bonus funds are unlocked.

Once your initial $10 in trades are placed and the bonus hits your account, you are free to use your $15 sign-up bonus on ANY of today’s World Cup matches—or any other World Cup match scheduled for this week.

Whether you want to trade on the afternoon showdown between Brazil and Japan, the evening matchup between Germany and Paraguay (with all action dropping in Eastern Time), or save your funds for another Round of 32 clash, your bonus gives you a real chance to capitalize on any fixture on the board.