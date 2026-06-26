Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get $15 Bonus for Uruguay-Spain, MLB, World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with Kalshi promo code WTOP15 and trade $15 on the World Cup to unlock $15 in bonuses. New players can start the sign-up process by clicking here.

Whether you are forecasting France taking on Norway, Spain battling Uruguay, or Senegal hosting Iraq, this bonus provides flexibility across the entire World Cup schedule this week. Kalshi will have trading options on the World Cup along with other markets like politics, culture, climate, crypto and more.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Trade $15, Get $15 Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New User Offer Trade $15, Get $15 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and present in the US Bonus Last Verified On June 26, 2026

For new Kalshi customers looking to enter the prediction market, the platform’s latest welcome offer unlocks a $15 sign-up bonus. To claim the reward, new users must register and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. The $15 bonus activates once a user makes $15 in total trades on Kalshi’s platform. Kalshi operates in all 50 states, and users must be at least 18 years old to participate.

Once your account is funded and the initial trades are settled, forecasters can deploy the bonus on any World Cup match on the schedule. This slate features high-stakes international showdowns, allowing you to forecast outcomes for teams like Belgium, France, and Spain. Additionally, if you want to diversify your portfolio beyond soccer, Kalshi offers extensive prediction markets for the MLB. You can use your bonus to forecast daily baseball outcomes, making it a versatile tool for sports fans tracking both the diamond and the pitch.

World Cup Matches: Win Probabilities

When building your predictions for the third round of the group stage, reviewing the likelihood of each outcome is a crucial analytical step. Soccer’s three-way moneylines mean you can forecast a win for the home team, a win for the away team, or a draw at the end of regulation.

Below is a breakdown of the win and draw probabilities for the upcoming World Cup matches on the June 26 slate:

Home Team Away Team Home Win % Draw % Away Win % Norway France 20% 21% 61% Senegal Iraq 80% 14% 8% Uruguay Spain 16% 27% 59% Cape Verde Saudi Arabia 37% 29% 35% New Zealand Belgium 7% 12% 84% Egypt IR Iran 40% 37% 25%

As you evaluate these percentages, remember that any of the matches listed above are eligible for the Kalshi welcome offer. Once you register and make your initial $15 in trades, your $15 sign-up bonus can be applied to any prediction market across this slate of international showdowns.

How to Activate Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15

If you are ready to start forecasting the FIFA World Cup, setting up your account and claiming your bonus is a straightforward process. Once activated, the $15 bonus can be used on any World Cup match this week, providing ultimate flexibility across the entire international slate.

To ensure you successfully unlock your sign-up bonus, follow these step-by-step activation details:

Register Your Account: Create a new account by entering your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to secure and verify your profile. Apply the Code: When prompted during registration, enter the promo code WTOP15. Fund Your Wallet: Make a first-time deposit of at least $1 into your Kalshi account. Place Your Trades: Make $15 worth of trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets.

It is important to note that you do not have to make a single trade worth $15 to satisfy the promotion’s requirements. You simply need to accumulate a total of $15 in trades before the $15 sign-up bonus becomes available. Once you cross that threshold, your bonus will be unlocked and ready to deploy on any of the exciting World Cup or MLB action ahead.