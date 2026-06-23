Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get $15 Bonus for Portugal, England World Cup Matches

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Dive into an awesome Tuesday of World Cup action featuring both Portugal and England taking the pitch with this link here, which provides a $15 sign-up bonus via the Kalshi promo code WTOP15.







Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Overview

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New Kalshi User Offer $15 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified June 23rd, 2026

Understanding the Kalshi Welcome Offer

Exclusively available for new Kalshi customers, this promotional offer yields a $15 sign-up bonus to deploy on prediction markets for the upcoming Portugal vs Uzbekistan showdown. To capitalize on this value, new users simply need to create an account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1.

Once your account is funded, the $15 bonus unlocks as soon as you execute $10 in trades on Kalshi’s platform. We put a lot of stock in accessibility, and Kalshi delivers—it is available in all 50 states, giving soccer fans nationwide a legal, regulated way to trade on the action. Keep in mind, users must be at least 18 years of age to play and claim this offer.

Use Kalshi World Cup Bonus Today on Portugal vs Uzbekistan

While traditional market numbers are still shaping up, pre-game probabilities are firmly established for all three potential outcomes on the pitch. You can leverage your Kalshi promo code to forecast the final result based on these consensus percentages.

Outcome Probability Portugal Win 85.8% Draw 10% Uzbekistan Win 4.2%

Data and probabilities are current as of June 23, 2026

Finding a longshot upset prediction on Uzbekistan could yield an interesting return, but it does stand to reason that Portugal is heavily favored by the market. We’ve seen time and time again that identifying these percentage gaps early is where the smart money is made. You can also trade on the England game at 4 p.m. ET to diversify your World Cup prediction portfolio.

How to Sign Up With the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15

Ready to find your edge and get started with Kalshi ahead of the Portugal vs Uzbekistan match? Securing your $15 sign-up bonus is a highly efficient process. Follow these exact steps to create your account and lock in the offer:

Download the App: Fire up your mobile device and download the Kalshi app. Create an Account: Register as a new user by supplying standard personal information (such as your name, email address, and date of birth). Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to ensure your account clears all regulatory requirements. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, it is absolutely critical to enter the promo code WTOP15 to attach the bonus offer to your profile. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: Execute $10 worth of trades on the platform’s prediction markets. You do not need to make a single trade of $10; any combination of smaller trades that sums up to $10 will successfully satisfy this requirement.

Once your total trading volume hits the $10 threshold, your $15 sign-up bonus will become immediately available. This gives you extra capital to forecast Portugal vs Uzbekistan or to dive into any other high-value prediction markets across the tournament.