Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get $15 Bonus for Mexico-Ecuador World Cup Match

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you’re looking for a real chance at a nice payday during today’s FIFA World Cup Round of 32, new customers can grab an exclusive welcome offer using the Kalshi promo code WTOP15. Sign up here to secure a sweet $15 bonus, which unlocks as soon as you make $10 in trades.

I love this setup because you can use that bonus immediately to forecast today’s massive soccer playoff clash at Mexico City Stadium, or save it for any other World Cup matchups we’re handicapping this week during the knockout round.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Overview

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New User Offer $15 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified June 30, 2026

New customers trying to get a piece of the action for the Mexico vs. Ecuador showdown have a fantastic opportunity here with a $15 sign-up bonus. By punching in the latest Kalshi promo code, eligible users can step up their prediction market strategy as these two nations clash in the Round of 32.

To unlock that $15 bonus, new users just need to drop a first-time deposit of at least $1 and complete $10 in total trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. This promo is strictly for new Kalshi customers who are at least 18 years old. Kalshi is live in most states, giving us fans a completely legal way to trade on world-class events like this pivotal Mexico vs. Ecuador matchup. There is nothing better than having a bit of skin in the game when the stakes are this high.

Regular Time Probabilities for Mexico vs. Ecuador

These are the probabilities for the match on Tuesday night. Buy contracts before the game and follow along to make trades.

Outcome Probability Mexico Win 42.5% Draw 32.7% Ecuador Win 24.8%

How to Register with the Kalshi Promo Code

Getting started on Kalshi and unlocking your welcome bonus before the whistle blows on this soccer matchup is a breeze. I’m placing these exact trades myself, and here is how we can do it together:

Create an Account: Start the registration process here by entering your standard personal information, such as your name and email. Verify Your Identity: Just like any regulated financial and trading platform, you will need to provide proof of identification to secure and verify your new account. Enter the Promo Code: Don’t miss this step—make sure to enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 during sign-up to ensure you are opted into the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new bankroll with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: To activate the bonus, you must make a total of $10 worth of trades on the platform. The beauty of this is you don’t have to make a single trade worth $10; you can hit this requirement through a sum of smaller wagers (for example, ten $1 trades or two $5 trades) while you test out your strategy.

Once your cumulative trades hit that $10 threshold—whether you are forecasting the outcome of Mexico vs. Ecuador or diving into another live market—your $15 sign-up bonus will be instantly unlocked and available in your account.