Inter Milan brings back Dejan Stankovic’s son, Aleksandar, on 5-year deal

MILAN (AP) — The son of one of Inter Milan’s treble-winning heroes is returning to the Serie A club. Inter…

MILAN (AP) — The son of one of Inter Milan’s treble-winning heroes is returning to the Serie A club.

Inter announced on Friday that it has exercised a buyback clause to re-sign Aleksandar Stankovic from Club Brugge, with the Serbia midfielder penning a five-year contract.

The 20-year-old player is the son of former midfielder Dejan Stanković, who spent almost a decade in Milan and was part of the team that won the Champions League, Serie A and Italian Cup in 2010 under José Mourinho. Current Inter coach Cristian Chivu also played in that side.

Aleksandar Stankovic progressed through the youth ranks at Inter but never made a senior appearance for the team before going on loan to Swiss Super League club Luzern in 2024.

He signed for Brugge the following season on a long-term deal but Inter has exercised its buyback clause at the first opportunity.

Inter reportedly sold Stankovic to Brugge for 10 million euros ($11.6 million) with the option to bring him back for 23 million euros ($26.8 million) in 2026, and a higher figure of 25 million euros ($29.1 million) if activated in June 2027.

Stankovic, a defensive midfielder, was an ever-present for Brugge last season and weighed in with nine goals and five assists across all competitions, winning the Belgian league’s young player of the year award.

He also made eight appearances for Serbia, scoring one goal.

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