IndyCar Grand Prix of Madison Results

Sunday
At World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway
Madison, Ill.
Lap length: 1.25 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (8) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 260 laps, Running.
2. (12) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 260, Running.
3. (19) Christian Rasmussen, Dallara-Chevrolet, 260, Running.
4. (13) Rinus VeeKay, Dallara-Honda, 260, Running.
5. (5) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 260, Running.
6. (3) Kyle Kirkwood, Dallara-Honda, 260, Running.
7. (2) David Malukas, Dallara-Chevrolet, 260, Running.
8. (21) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 260, Running.
9. (6) Marcus Armstrong, Dallara-Honda, 260, Running.
10. (16) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Chevrolet, 260, Running.
11. (9) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 260, Running.
12. (7) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 260, Running.
13. (15) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Chevrolet, 260, Running.
14. (4) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Honda, 260, Running.
15. (23) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Chevrolet, 259, Running.
16. (18) Mick Schumacher, 259, Running.
17. (1) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 258, Running.
18. (10) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Chevrolet, 258, Running.
19. (25) Sting Ray Robb, Dallara-Chevrolet, 257, Running.
20. (17) Louis Foster, Dallara-Honda, 250, Running.
21. (14) Kyffin Simpson, Dallara-Honda, 236, Running.
22. (20) Caio Collet, 226, Did not finish.
23. (11) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 112, Did not finish.
24. (22) Nolan Siegel, Dallara-Chevrolet, 53, Did not finish.
___
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 134.070 mph.
Time of Race: 02:25:26.7673.
Margin of Victory: 0.6613 seconds.
Cautions: 4 for 60 laps.
Lead Changes: 17 among 6 drivers.
Lap Leaders: .
Points: Palou 342, Kirkwood 293, Malukas 274, Lundgaard 246, O’Ward 239, Newgarden 238, McLaughlin 222, Rosenqvist 221, Ericsson 196, Armstrong 196.
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