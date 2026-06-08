IndyCar Grand Prix of Madison Results

Sunday At World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway Madison, Ill. Lap length: 1.25 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (8)…

Sunday

At World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway

Madison, Ill.

Lap length: 1.25 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (8) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 260 laps, Running.

2. (12) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 260, Running.

3. (19) Christian Rasmussen, Dallara-Chevrolet, 260, Running.

4. (13) Rinus VeeKay, Dallara-Honda, 260, Running.

5. (5) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 260, Running.

6. (3) Kyle Kirkwood, Dallara-Honda, 260, Running.

7. (2) David Malukas, Dallara-Chevrolet, 260, Running.

8. (21) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 260, Running.

9. (6) Marcus Armstrong, Dallara-Honda, 260, Running.

10. (16) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Chevrolet, 260, Running.

11. (9) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 260, Running.

12. (7) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 260, Running.

13. (15) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Chevrolet, 260, Running.

14. (4) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Honda, 260, Running.

15. (23) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Chevrolet, 259, Running.

16. (18) Mick Schumacher, 259, Running.

17. (1) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 258, Running.

18. (10) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Chevrolet, 258, Running.

19. (25) Sting Ray Robb, Dallara-Chevrolet, 257, Running.

20. (17) Louis Foster, Dallara-Honda, 250, Running.

21. (14) Kyffin Simpson, Dallara-Honda, 236, Running.

22. (20) Caio Collet, 226, Did not finish.

23. (11) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 112, Did not finish.

24. (22) Nolan Siegel, Dallara-Chevrolet, 53, Did not finish.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 134.070 mph.

Time of Race: 02:25:26.7673.

Margin of Victory: 0.6613 seconds.

Cautions: 4 for 60 laps.

Lead Changes: 17 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: .

Points: Palou 342, Kirkwood 293, Malukas 274, Lundgaard 246, O’Ward 239, Newgarden 238, McLaughlin 222, Rosenqvist 221, Ericsson 196, Armstrong 196.

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