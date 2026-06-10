Indiana takes on Chicago, aims for 5th straight home win

Chicago Sky (4-8, 1-4 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (6-5, 2-2 Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT LINE: Fever…

Chicago Sky (4-8, 1-4 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (6-5, 2-2 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Fever -9.5; over/under is 170.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever hosts Chicago Sky aiming to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Fever are 2-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana has a 3-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Sky’s record in Eastern Conference play is 1-4. Chicago ranks seventh in the WNBA with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Kamilla Cardoso averaging 6.3.

Indiana averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Chicago allows. Chicago averages 80.2 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 85.6 Indiana allows to opponents.

The teams match up Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caitlin Clark is shooting 38.3% and averaging 18.7 points for the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games.

Cardoso is averaging 12.3 points, nine rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Sky. Rachel Banham is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 6-4, averaging 86.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points per game.

Sky: 2-8, averaging 79.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.1 points.

INJURIES: Fever: None listed.

Sky: Courtney Vandersloot: out (knee), Rickea Jackson: out for season (knee), DiJonai Carrington: out (foot).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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