Indiana hosts Phoenix after Copper’s 20-point game

Phoenix Mercury (5-13, 4-8 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (10-7, 5-4 Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Phoenix Mercury (5-13, 4-8 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (10-7, 5-4 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix Mercury plays the Indiana Fever after Kahleah Copper scored 20 points in the Mercury’s 86-77 loss to the Indiana Fever.

The Fever have gone 7-3 in home games. Indiana is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mercury are 3-7 on the road. Phoenix is eighth in the WNBA allowing 85.9 points while holding opponents to 45.5% shooting.

Indiana is shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 45.5% Phoenix allows to opponents. Phoenix averages 82.2 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 88.9 Indiana gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Fever won the last matchup 86-77 on June 23, with Caitlin Clark scoring 24 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark is averaging 21.3 points and 8.1 assists for the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 20.7 points over the last 10 games.

Alyssa Thomas is averaging 14.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mercury. Copper is averaging 17.6 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 40.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 6-4, averaging 91.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.0 points per game.

Mercury: 3-7, averaging 79.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.4 points.

INJURIES: Fever: None listed.

Mercury: Sami Whitcomb: out (knee), Monique Akoa Makani: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.