Allegri admits Milan collapse has ‘weighed on me’ as he starts a new Napoli era

Massimiliano Allegri is not looking for redemption at Napoli despite still being troubled by the end of his second spell…

Massimiliano Allegri is not looking for redemption at Napoli despite still being troubled by the end of his second spell in charge of AC Milan.

Allegri was fired by Milan in May after what the club’s owners deemed “an unequivocal failure” of a season. The 58-year-old was hired by Napoli at the start of July on a three-year contract.

Allegri’s Milan spent much of last season in the top two positions and fighting for the Serie A title before a run of only two wins in the last eight matches dropped it to fifth on the last day of the season and saw the Rossoneri miss out on the lucrative Champions League.

“It’s not a question of redemption; sometimes seasons just end a certain way. I’m disappointed by how things turned out last season,” Allegri said on Tuesday in his first press conference as Napoli coach. “We (Milan) were in the top three from Matchday 2 through Matchday 37; we only dropped out on the first and last matchdays, and the last one is the one that counts.

“I’m disappointed because, in all my time coaching — at Juventus and Milan — this was the first time I’ve finished outside the top four. And I won’t deny that it’s weighed on me.”

Allegri has a tough act to follow at Napoli as he replaces Antonio Conte, who left the southern club in May after two years in charge, during which his team finished first and second in the Italian league.

Allegri has replaced Conte before, when he became Juventus coach in 2014 after Conte steered the Bianconeri to three Serie A titles. Allegri went on to win five straight at Juventus as well as guiding the team to four Italian Cup titles and two Champions League finals.

“I am inheriting a squad that is certainly accustomed to hard work,” Allegri said about Napoli. “Conte has proven his worth throughout his career. I’m lucky, this is actually the second time I’ve inherited Antonio’s team — let’s hope it’s a good omen.

“It will be important to work with seriousness and professionalism, and above all to lay the groundwork for reaching March — as I always say that’s when seasons are decided — still in contention for all our objectives: Serie A, the Champions League, the Italian Cup.”

Milan replaced Allegri with Ruben Amorim, and at the Portuguese coach’s presentation team owner Gerry Cardinale referred to him as a coach who plays to win, rather than playing not to lose.

“I absolutely do not comment on the ownership’s words,” Allegri said. “I can only thank those who supported me all season. Then, unfortunately, we are sorry for the missed objectives.

“But another year begins, beautiful to experience, we have three competitions and we start with great enthusiasm.”

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