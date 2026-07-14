New protest art mocks Trump with a 10-foot ‘Iran War Participation Trophy’

Located on the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial near to the gift shop sits a trophy lampooning President Donald Trump's desire to win the Nobel Peace Prize.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. The latest National Mall protest art is a 10-foot ‘Iran War Participation Trophy’

The anonymous protest art collective The Secret Handshake mocked President Donald Trump with their latest installation in D.C. — a 10‑foot statue labeled an “Iran War Participation Trophy.”

Visitors at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial could see the trophy next to the gift shop on West Basin Drive SW.

The location was close to the group’s May installation at the District of Columbia War Memorial, also mocking Trump’s handling of the war with Iran.

The trophy lampoons his desire to win the Nobel Peace Prize. It also references the peace prize Venezuela opposition leader Maria Corina Machado presented to Trump in January, along with the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize awarded by its president, Gianni Infantino.

“We hereby award President Donald J. Trump this participation trophy for his enthusiastic involvement in the Iran war,” a plaque on the statue read. “As the recipient of this prestigious award, President Trump joins the ranks of children everywhere who receive recognition for simply showing up.”

Tourists and locals stopped to take pictures of the giant trophy Monday afternoon.

Ian Zucker took a break from a run and pointed out the exhibit was interactive.

“People are invited to leave their own trophies,” Zucker said after reading a nearby plaque.

Several people sat at the base of the trophy, with additional trophies lying around it, including two for golf and two for reading. There was also a WWE championship belt — a symbol recognizing the only president inducted into the professional wrestling organization’s Hall of Fame.

Howard Major, who was visiting from Rome, Georgia, ran to get a closer look at the trophy before his Uber ride arrived.

“He has the trophy. No. 1. He’s the best at everything,” Major said jokingly.

“He ended more wars in a two-month period of time than any other president in world history,” Major said. “What? We’ve had 56 ceasefires since the war began.”

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