Hurricanes and Golden Knights square off to open the Stanley Cup Final

Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17, in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7, in the Metropolitan Division) Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday,…

Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17, in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7, in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Hurricanes -153, Golden Knights +127; over/under is 5.5

STANLEY CUP FINAL: Hurricanes host series opener

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host the Vegas Golden Knights to begin the Stanley Cup Final. The teams meet Tuesday for the third time this season. The Golden Knights went 2-0 against the Hurricanes during the regular season. In their last regular season matchup on Oct. 28, the Golden Knights won 6-3.

Carolina has gone 35-11-2 at home and 53-22-7 overall. The Hurricanes have gone 57-6-6 when scoring at least three goals.

Vegas has a 25-16-8 record in road games and a 39-26-17 record overall. The Golden Knights are 48-7-11 when scoring three or more goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho has scored 27 goals with 53 assists for the Hurricanes. Logan Stankoven has six goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Mitchell Marner has 24 goals and 56 assists for the Golden Knights. Jack Eichel has one goal and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 9-1-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.6 assists, 5.9 penalties and 15 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 8-2-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Golden Knights: Jeremy Lauzon: out (upper-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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