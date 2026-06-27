Minimum wage workers in Montgomery County will be getting a raise

The raises are part of a 2017 law designed to help the lowest-paid earners keep up with inflation and are linked to the consumer price index, which went up about 2% locally last year.

Minimum wage workers in Montgomery County, Maryland, will be getting a pay raise beginning on July 1.

The raises are part of a 2017 law designed to help the lowest-paid earners keep up with inflation and are linked to the consumer price index, which went up about 2% locally last year.

How much more minimum wage earners get depends on how big the company they work for is.

Workers at small businesses — those with 10 or fewer employees — will get an additional 45 cents per hour, rising to $15.95 an hour.

Mid-size employers will be paying workers an additional 50 cents an hour, up to $16.50 an hour, the largest increase for minimum wage workers this year.

Companies with over 50 workers will add 35 cents to the current county minimum wage, bringing their pay to $18 an hour.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said this change to the county’s minimum wage helps to build an economy where everyone benefits.

“Ensuring fair pay strengthens families, stabilizes our workforce, and supports small businesses that rely on local spending. Tying the minimum wage to inflation creates predictability for employers and workers alike and reinforces our shared goal of a more equitable and sustainable economy,” Elrich said in a news release.

“At a time when federal policies allow billionaires to grow wealthier by the minute, I am proud that Montgomery County’s law ensures the earnings of our community’s lowest-paid workers at least keep pace with inflation.”

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