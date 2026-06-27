Harry Kane scores vs. Panama to become England’s all-time World Cup goal-scoring leader

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Harry Kane went from an invisible first half to England’s all-time leading goal scorer at…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Harry Kane went from an invisible first half to England’s all-time leading goal scorer at the World Cup.

Kane scored his 11th career World Cup goal in the 67th minute against Panama on Saturday, breaking a tie with Gary Lineker. He outjumped Andrés Andrade and headed a ball past diving goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera to give England a 2-0 lead.

It is Kane’s 82nd goal playing for England internationally, adding to his own record. After scoring twice in the opener against Croatia on June 17, Kane is at three goals in this tournament going into the knockout stage.

Kane, who is set to turn 33 next month, had a game-low 10 touches over the first 45-plus minutes against Panama with the pressure ratcheting up on England to win its group. Jude Bellingham got England on the board a few minutes earlier and delivered the pass that Kane buried for the goal.

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