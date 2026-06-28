Howard and Miles score 21, Reeve ties WNBA coaching wins record as Lynx beat Wings 85-77

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Natasha Howard had 21 points and 14 rebounds, Olivia Miles added 21 points and eight assists…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Natasha Howard had 21 points and 14 rebounds, Olivia Miles added 21 points and eight assists and Cheryl Reeve tied the WNBA record for career coaching wins as the Minnesota Lynx beat the Dallas Wings 85-77 on Sunday.

Reeve, who already owns the WNBA’s record for playoff wins, tied Mike Thibault for the most regular-season wins in league history at 378. Reeve was inducted Saturday night into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Howard went 9 for 17 from the field and added three steals for Minnesota (15-4), which improved to 9-1 on the road and 3-0 against Dallas this season. Miles went 8 for 8 from the free-throw line and has 64 points over the last three games.

Kayla McBride scored 17 points and made four 3-pointers, and Courtney Williams added 12 points for the Lynx.

Minnesota led 28-16 after the first quarter, then stretched the lead to 45-29 at halftime after holding Dallas to 11-for-37 shooting with eight turnovers before the break.

Paige Bueckers led Dallas (11-8) with 25 points on 10-of-17 shooting. Azzi Fudd had 21 points and made 12 of her first 14 shots in the third quarter, while Jessica Shepard had 16 rebounds.

Up next

Wings: Visit the Connecticut Sun on Thursday.

Lynx: Travel to the New York Liberty on Friday.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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