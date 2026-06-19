x-first half winner All Times EDT Wednesday’s Games Spokane 5, Vancouver 4, 10 innings Everett 5, Hillsboro 3 Tri-City 2,…

x-first half winner

All Times EDT

Wednesday’s Games

Spokane 5, Vancouver 4, 10 innings

Everett 5, Hillsboro 3

Tri-City 2, Eugene 0

Thursday’s Games

Vancouver 13, Spokane 9

Hillsboro 11, Everett 4

Tri-City 11, Eugene 4

Friday’s Games

Hillsboro at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Eugene at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Vancouver at Spokane, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hillsboro at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Eugene at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Vancouver at Spokane, 10:05 p.m.

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