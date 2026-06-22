Hawks agree to acquire Wiggins from Thunder, AP source says. They also extend McCollum

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks have agreed to a deal to acquire wing Aaron Wiggins from the Oklahoma City…

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks have agreed to a deal to acquire wing Aaron Wiggins from the Oklahoma City Thunder, a person with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal, first reported by ESPN, has not been announced. The Thunder will receive second-round draft picks in 2030 and 2032.

Wiggins joins the Hawks after a five-year stint with the Thunder, which he helped win the 2025 NBA championship.

Wiggins, 27, averaged 9.4 points and 3.1 rebounds last season. He started 21 of 65 games. He averaged 12 points during the 2024-25 season.

The Hawks also gave guard C.J. McCollum a one-year, $21 million deal.

“We’re really excited to have C.J. back,” president of basketball operations and general manager Onsi Saleh said Monday. “You guys saw what he did last season when he came in. He’s been an ultimate professional veteran for our team. The guy can hoop, just an amazing basketball player. So we’re super excited to have C.J. back here and bring that continuity together.”

The Hawks have two first-round picks in the NBA draft on Tuesday night. The addition of Wiggins and the new deal with McCollum strengthens the team’s perimeter game entering the draft.

McCollum was acquired alongside Corey Kispert in the January trade that sent four-time All-Star Trae Young to the Washington Wizards. The 6-foot-3 point guard quickly worked his way into the Hawks’ starting lineup, replacing 2024 No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher.

The 34-year-old added veteran presence to a starting five that included first-time All-Star Jalen Johnson, 2026 NBA Most Improved Player Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dyson Daniels and Onyeka Okongwu.

He averaged 18.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 41 regular-season games with Atlanta. McCollum helped the Hawks to two wins in the first round of the NBA playoffs against the eventual champion New York Knicks — a feat that no other team was able to accomplish in the postseason.

Approaching his 14th year in the league, McCollum spent nine years with the Trail Blazers before stints with the Pelicans and Wizards.

Saleh said he feels confident about having picks Nos. 8 and 23 in the draft.

“We’re really excited about adding a couple of guys and seeing how the process goes,” Saleh said. “We’ve said this before, no skipping steps. We want to grow this thing out organically, and I just feel like we’re going to add two really good players tomorrow in the draft, and we have a lot of opportunities moving forward with this group.”

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