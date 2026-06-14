Guardians All-Star 3rd baseman José Ramírez goes on the IL for 2nd time in his career

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians All-Star third baseman José Ramírez was placed on the injured list on Sunday for only…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians All-Star third baseman José Ramírez was placed on the injured list on Sunday for only the second time in his major league career because of a broken bone in his left hand.

Ramírez fractured the left hamate bone during the fifth inning of Saturday’s 3-1 win over the Detroit Tigers, when he fouled out on a pop up to Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler.

“I felt something out of the normal after I finished the swing. I heard something pop and obviously my hands start hurting, so I knew something was off there,” Ramírez said through interpreter Agustin Rivero before Sunday’s game.

Ramírez said the team’s medical staff is still determining the timeline for surgery and recovery.

The seven-time All-Star also broke the hamate bone in his right hand in 2019 and missed only a month. The normal recovery time post-surgery is five to seven weeks.

“That’s part of life. Those are things that are going to happen, so I’m not upset. It’s just part of the game and just got to keep going,” he said.

The 33-year-old native of the Dominican Republic has played in a franchise-record 1,681 games. He is also the only player in Cleveland’s 125-year history to have at least 300 stolen bases and 250 home runs.

The injury comes at the worst possible time for both Ramírez and Cleveland. Ramírez’s .239 batting average is his third lowest through the team’s first 72 games since he became an every day player in 2015, but he was off to a good start in June. Ramírez was batting .295 with two home runs and four RBIs this month.

The two-time defending AL Central champions are also involved in a tight division race. The Guardians (39-33) began Sunday one-half game in front of the surprising Chicago White Sox

“This group is so resilient. We know the hit of not having Hosey for the next little bit, but it’s other guys opportunities to step up,” manager Stephen Vogt said.

Gabriel Arias was activated off the 60-day injured list to take Ramírez’s spot after being sidelined the past two months because of a strained left hamstring. Arias was on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus.

Arias will get the majority of the playing time at third base while Ramírez is sidelined. Daniel Schneemann and David Fry can also play third.

Ramírez isn’t the only injury the Guardians’ training staff is evaluating. Outfielder Chase DeLauter had an MRI Saturday night after he suffered a bruised right rib cage colliding with the outfield wall during the first inning of Saturday’s game.

Angel Martinez had a bruised foot after fouling off a pitch. The outfielder wasn’t in the lineup and is day to day.

Cleveland has a day off Monday before starting a three-game series in Milwaukee on Tuesday.

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