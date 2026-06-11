Golden State visits Seattle on 3-game road skid

Golden State Valkyries (7-5, 4-3 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (3-11, 0-6 Western Conference) Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Golden State Valkyries (7-5, 4-3 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (3-11, 0-6 Western Conference)

Seattle; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State Valkyries will attempt to stop its three-game road skid when the Valkyries face Seattle Storm.

The Storm are 0-6 in Western Conference games. Seattle is 2-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Valkyries are 4-3 in Western Conference play. Golden State leads the Western Conference with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Laeticia Amihere averaging 1.9.

Seattle’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Golden State allows. Golden State has shot at a 40.8% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points below the 42.1% shooting opponents of Seattle have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Valkyries won the last matchup 91-80 on May 9, with Janelle Salaun scoring 20 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flau’jae Johnson is averaging 11.8 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Storm. Natisha Hiedeman is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

Gabby Williams is averaging 15.4 points and 1.8 steals for the Valkyries. Veronica Burton is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 2-8, averaging 75.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points per game.

Valkyries: 5-5, averaging 84.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

INJURIES: Storm: Taina Mair: out (coach’s decision), Ezi Magbegor: out (foot).

Valkyries: Iliana Rupert: out for season (pregnancy).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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