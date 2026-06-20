Golden State visits Las Vegas following Wilson’s 33-point showing

Golden State Valkyries (10-6, 7-4 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (11-4, 8-4 Western Conference) Las Vegas; Sunday, 4 p.m.…

Golden State Valkyries (10-6, 7-4 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (11-4, 8-4 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas Aces takes on the Golden State Valkyries after A’ja Wilson scored 33 points in the Las Vegas Aces’ 86-76 win over the Phoenix Mercury.

The Aces have gone 8-4 against Western Conference opponents. Las Vegas is eighth in the WNBA allowing 86.5 points per game while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

The Valkyries are 7-4 against conference opponents. Golden State is fifth in the Western Conference scoring 84.4 points per game and is shooting 40.6%.

Las Vegas makes 48.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than Golden State has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Golden State averages 11.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Las Vegas allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last meeting on June 6 the Aces won 84-79 led by 28 points from Wilson, while Gabby Williams scored 27 points for the Valkyries.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is averaging 26.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.2 blocks for the Aces. Jackie Young is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

Janelle Salaun is averaging 13.8 points for the Valkyries. Williams is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 7-3, averaging 89.4 points, 36.8 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.4 points per game.

Valkyries: 6-4, averaging 83.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

INJURIES: Aces: Dana Evans: out (leg), Chennedy Carter: day to day (illness), Janiah Barker: day to day (leg).

Valkyries: Iliana Rupert: out for season (pregnancy).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.