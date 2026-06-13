Golden Knights’ William Karlsson out for Game 6 as Hurricanes lead Stanley Cup Final 3-2

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights second-line center William Karlsson will not play in Sunday’s Game 6 of the…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights second-line center William Karlsson will not play in Sunday’s Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Carolina Hurricanes because of an injury.

Coach John Tortorella confirmed Saturday that Karlsson — whose injury wasn’t specified but appears to be to his left wrist, arm or shoulder — was out for that game. But Tortorella wouldn’t comment on his availability for a potential Game 7 at Carolina on Wednesday. The Hurricanes lead the best-of-seven series 3-2.

Tortorella also didn’t offer insight into the nature of Karlsson’s injury or what his absence would mean to the team. Karlsson has three goals and six assists in 15 playoff games this year with a plus-10 rating.

He was injured in Thursday night’s 4-2 loss at Carolina.

“When we lose Bill, it kind of screws things up,” Tortorella said after the game. “We lost momentum when we went back to back in penalties. It was about the same time that we lost Bill. We’ve got to find a way.”

Karlsson missed nearly six months of the regular season to a lower-body injury, returning for the beginning of the second-round series against Anaheim.

Mitch Marner primarily played center when Karlsson was out. When he returned, Marner was mostly Karlsson’s linemate at right wing.

“We’ll see how it goes, but I think center-wise, you’ve just got to be a little more patient with being in the right spot, helping out on the walls, especially in this series,” Marner said. “We know we’re playing a team that really likes to pinch down on you and try to make it hard to get pucks out or make that play.”

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