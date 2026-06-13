Georgia 7, Texas 1

Texas Georgia ab r h bi ab r h bi Robbins rf 4 0 0 0 Phelps 3b 4 2…

Texas Georgia ab r h bi ab r h bi Robbins rf 4 0 0 0 Phelps 3b 4 2 0 0 Tinney c 3 0 0 0 Jackson c 5 1 0 0 Pack Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 Lujo cf/lf 5 2 2 3 Becerra 2b 4 0 0 0 O’Shaughnessy dh 4 1 0 0 Rodriguez ss 3 1 2 0 Ishikawa lf/rf 4 1 2 2 Wynn 2b 3 0 1 0 Larson 1b 3 0 0 0 Hudson 1b 3 0 0 0 Borba 3b 3 0 0 0 Branch ss 4 0 0 0 Black rf 1 0 0 0 Livingston ph-p 1 0 0 0 Mendoza dh 3 0 2 1 Pendergrass cf 2 0 0 0 Totals 30 1 4 1 Totals 33 7 5 5

E_Volchko, Tinney, Borba. 2B_Lujo (16). HR_Lujo (14). RBI_Lujo 3 (48), Ishikawa 2 (20), Mendoza (48).

Texas 000 010 000 — 1 Georgia 400 000 30x — 7

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Winter 1 0 0 0 1 1 Volantis L 6 1/3 4 7 2 1 9 Crossland 0 2/3 1 0 0 0 2

Georgia Volchko W 9 4 1 0 1 15

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