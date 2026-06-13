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Georgia 7, Texas 1

The Associated Press

June 13, 2026, 11:41 PM

Texas Georgia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Robbins rf 4 0 0 0 Phelps 3b 4 2 0 0
Tinney c 3 0 0 0 Jackson c 5 1 0 0
Pack Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 Lujo cf/lf 5 2 2 3
Becerra 2b 4 0 0 0 O’Shaughnessy dh 4 1 0 0
Rodriguez ss 3 1 2 0 Ishikawa lf/rf 4 1 2 2
Wynn 2b 3 0 1 0
Larson 1b 3 0 0 0 Hudson 1b 3 0 0 0
Borba 3b 3 0 0 0 Branch ss 4 0 0 0
Black rf 1 0 0 0
Livingston ph-p 1 0 0 0
Mendoza dh 3 0 2 1
Pendergrass cf 2 0 0 0
Totals 30 1 4 1 Totals 33 7 5 5

E_Volchko, Tinney, Borba. 2B_Lujo (16). HR_Lujo (14). RBI_Lujo 3 (48), Ishikawa 2 (20), Mendoza (48).

Texas 000 010 000 1
Georgia 400 000 30x 7
IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Winter 1 0 0 0 1 1
Volantis L 6 1/3 4 7 2 1 9
Crossland 0 2/3 1 0 0 0 2
Georgia
Volchko W 9 4 1 0 1 15

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