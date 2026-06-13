Georgia 7, Texas 1

|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|Georgia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Robbins rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Phelps 3b
|4
|2
|0
|0
|
|Tinney c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jackson c
|5
|1
|0
|0
|
|Pack Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lujo cf/lf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|
|Becerra 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Shaughnessy dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Rodriguez ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Ishikawa lf/rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wynn 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Larson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hudson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Borba 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Branch ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Black rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Livingston ph-p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mendoza dh
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pendergrass cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|
|Totals
|33
|7
|5
|5
|
E_Volchko, Tinney, Borba. 2B_Lujo (16). HR_Lujo (14). RBI_Lujo 3 (48), Ishikawa 2 (20), Mendoza (48).
|Texas
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|Georgia
|400
|000
|30x
|—
|7
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Winter
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Volantis L
|6
|1/3
|4
|7
|2
|1
|9
|Crossland
|0
|2/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Georgia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Volchko W
|9
|
|4
|1
|0
|1
|15
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