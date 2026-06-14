Gabriel Moreno’s homer in 8th sends Diamondbacks past Reds 5-3 for Lovullo’s 700th win

CINCINNATI (AP) — Gabriel Moreno’s go-ahead solo home run in the eighth inning lifted the Arizona Diamondbacks over the Cincinnati…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Gabriel Moreno’s go-ahead solo home run in the eighth inning lifted the Arizona Diamondbacks over the Cincinnati Reds 5-3 on Sunday to give manager Torey Lovullo his 700th win.

Geraldo Perdomo and Tommy Troy also went deep for the Diamondbacks.

Arizona right-hander Zac Gallen had four strikeouts to move past Brandon Webb into second place on the franchise list with 1,067. Randy Johnson is first with 2,077.

Lovullo is the eighth active manager to reach 700 wins and the 106th all-time.

The score was tied at 3 when Moreno launched his sixth home run of the season on a 3-1 pitch from Zach Maxwell (0-1). The Diamondbacks added an insurance run on Ketel Marte’s RBI single in the ninth.

Juan Morillo (2-3) worked a scoreless seventh for the win and Paul Sewald pitched a hitless ninth to earn his 17th save.

Noelvi Marte and JJ Bleday each hit a solo homer for Cincinnati.

In the eighth, Kevin Ginkel struck out Marte to strand two runners before the game was delayed for 72 minutes due to rain.

Bleday’s 12th home run of the season put the Reds ahead 1-0 in the first inning.

Gallen struck out Sal Stewart and Eugenio Suarez in the first to tie Webb and then moved into sole possession of second place by fanning Blake Dunn to end the second.

Gallen allowed three runs and six hits in six innings.

Andrew Abbott yielded one run on four hits with three walks and five strikeouts through five innings for Cincinnati.

Troy’s second homer of the season tied the score at 1 in the third.

Nathaniel Lowe singled and scored on Suarez’s double to put the Reds ahead 2-1 in the bottom half.

Following a fielding error by Lowe at first base, Perdomo launched an 0-2 pitch from Tejay Antone into the right-field seats to put the Diamondbacks ahead 3-2 in the sixth. It was Perdomo’s fourth homer.

Marte tied the score 3-all in the sixth with his third homer in three games.

Up next

Diamondbacks: RHP Ryne Nelson (2-5, 5.19 ERA) is scheduled to start Monday’s series opener against the Angels.

Reds: RHP Chase Burns (7-1, 2.14) pitches Monday’s series opener against the Mets.

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