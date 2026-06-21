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Francisco Cerundolo beats former champion Tommy Paul on grass to win Queen’s final

The Associated Press

June 21, 2026, 12:10 PM

LONDON (AP) — Seventh-seeded Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina beat former champion Tommy Paul to win the Queen’s final 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday.

Cerundolo won on his fifth match point at Andy Murray Arena to clinch his second title this year, the second of his career on grass — after Eastbourne in 2023 — and his fifth overall.

Paul, the 2024 champion, was seeded No. 8 and chasing a sixth career title. He lost for the sixth time in eight meetings with Cerundolo.

The ATP 500 event in London serves as a tune-up for the grass-court Grand Slam at Wimbledon, which starts June 29.

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AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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