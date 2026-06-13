Fire beat the Wings 84-83 to end a 4-game losing streak

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Bridget Carleton scored 20 points, Emily Engstler made the second of two free throws with two…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Bridget Carleton scored 20 points, Emily Engstler made the second of two free throws with two seconds left and the Portland Fire beat the Dallas Wings 84-83 on Saturday night in Commissioner’s Cup play to end a four-game losing streak.

Carleton was 6 of 10 from 3-point range to help expansion Portland (7-8) to its first Commissioner’s Cup win in its fifth try. Megan Gustafson had 16 points and Engstler scored 11. Sarah Ashlee Barker and Carla Leite added 10 points.

Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas (8-5) with 22 points. Azzi Fudd had 18 points, Aziaha James scored 17 points, and Jessica Shepard had 13 points and 14 rebounds. The Wings are 3-2 in Cup play with two games left before the June 30 championship game between the top teams in the Eastern and Western conferences.

Shepard had a three-point play to give Dallas a 76-73 lead and Fudd had a three-point play for a 83-81 lead with 19 seconds remaining. Leiter drove for a tying layup seven seconds later before Engstler won it at the foul line.

Up next

Wings: Host Las Vegas on Monday night.

Fire: At Minnesota on Monday night.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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