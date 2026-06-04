FanDuel Promo Code: New $350 Sportsbook Bonus + $25 for Prediction Markets

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Today, we’re looking at how new users can take advantage of a massive welcome offer ahead of tonight’s MLB slate using the latest FanDuel promo code offer. Register here to redeem $350 in bonus bets over seven days.

Bet $5 for seven days and get $350 in bonus bets. You can fire on today’s exciting matchups—like the blockbuster clash between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks or the Toronto Blue Jays visiting the Atlanta Braves—and keep that momentum going all week long.

FanDuel Promo Code Releases Upgraded $350 Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New User Bet $5 for 7 Days, Get $350 in Bonus Bets Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 4, 2026

Explaining the Latest Welcome Bonus

To lock in this lucrative offer, you simply need to be a new FanDuel customer. Here is the strategy: eligible first-time users unlock $350 in bonus bets by placing a $5 wager each day for seven consecutive days. It breaks down perfectly—you’ll get a $50 bonus each day you make that qualifying bet. Best of all? The outcome of these bets don’t matter.

Whether you want to back the 42-win Atlanta Braves as they host the Toronto Blue Jays, or you are eyeing the Chicago Cubs taking on the Athletics at Wrigley Field, your daily $5 qualifying bets can be placed on any game. Simply navigate the odds board, find a spot where you see a clear edge, and start your seven-day betting streak to claim your $350 bonus.

MLB Betting Odds for June 4th

Whether you are looking to play it safe with a moneyline favorite or swing for the fences on a runline underdog, tonight’s slate is packed with value. Here are the consensus odds for the upcoming matchups:

Game Moneyline Runline Total (O/U) Toronto Blue Jays at Atlanta Braves ATL -258 / TOR +210 ATL -1.5 (-118) / TOR +1.5 (-102) 7.5 (O -111 / U -109) Kansas City Royals at Minnesota Twins MIN -102 / KC -118 MIN +1.5 (-163) / KC -1.5 (+135) 9 (O -119 / U -102) Athletics at Chicago Cubs CHC -136 / ATH +114 CHC -1.5 (+142) / ATH +1.5 (-172) 10 (O -119 / U -101) Pittsburgh Pirates at Houston Astros HOU -112 / PIT -107 HOU +1.5 (-182) / PIT -1.5 (+150) 8.5 (O -112 / U -107) Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks AZ +114 / LAD -136 AZ +1.5 (-140) / LAD -1.5 (+118) 9 (O -114 / U -106)

Matchup Spotlight: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks

Let’s do some handicapping on the biggest matchup of the night at Chase Field, where the 40-22 Los Angeles Dodgers face the 32-29 Arizona Diamondbacks. Looking at the stats, the Dodgers are an absolute powerhouse right now, boasting a dominant 3.077 overall team ERA and an impressive .265 team batting average.

Conversely, the Diamondbacks counter with a .242 team batting average and a 4.036 team ERA. Probable pitchers Justin Wrobleski for L.A. and Ryne Nelson for Arizona will be the notable arms trying to set the tone early.

If you’re planning to use your $5 bet on this marquee matchup, here is exactly what your potential profit looks like:

Moneyline:

Dodgers (-136): A $5 bet nets $3.68 in profit.

A $5 bet nets in profit. Diamondbacks (+114): A $5 bet nets $5.70 in profit.

Runline (Spread):

Dodgers -1.5 (+118): A $5 bet nets $5.90 in profit.

A $5 bet nets in profit. Diamondbacks +1.5 (-140): A $5 bet nets $3.57 in profit.

Battle Other Users with FanDuel Predicts

Want to diversify your action? Beyond standard sports betting, FanDuel is offering customers an extra $25 bonus just for signing up here (iOS) or here (Android) for FanDuel Predicts

Instead of going up against the house and the standard morning line, you can battle other users directly in this peer-to-peer prediction market. It’s an excellent way to test your baseball knowledge against fellow fans while adding another $25 to your starting bankroll.

How to Unlock the Best FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Claiming your bonus is a straightforward process, and the best part is that absolutely no FanDuel promo code is necessary to get started. To activate this offer and get in the trenches with us, just follow these quick steps:

Register and Sign Up: Create a new account with FanDuel Sportsbook Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Bets: Wager a minimum of $5 a day for seven days.

Just make sure to wager a minimum of $5 a day for seven days, locking in that daily $50 bonus, to reach the full $350 in bonus bets.

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