FanDuel Promo Code: Grab $350 Sportsbook Bonus, $25 Prediction Bonus for Any Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can activate the latest FanDuel promo code offer to claim $350 in total sportsbook bonuses or sign up with this FanDuel Predicts promo code offer to unlock a $25 bonus. Click here to get in on the action with FanDuel Sportsbook. Click here to register with FanDuel Predicts on iOS. Register here for FanDuel Predicts on Android.

With multiple games on the current slate, including Egypt taking on Belgium, Uruguay facing Saudi Arabia, and New Zealand matching up against IR Iran, you can easily apply this offer to wager on any of the current World Cup fixtures, as well as other tournament matchups scheduled throughout the rest of the week.

FanDuel Promo Code for the World Cup

Whether you are backing Belgium against Egypt or taking Uruguay against Saudi Arabia, capitalizing on this welcome bonus is straightforward. Review the details below for a complete breakdown of the current offer before placing your World Cup wagers:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer Bet $5 for 7 Days & Get $350 in Bonus Bets FanDuel Predicts Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel Predicts User Offer $25 Sign-Up Bonus Offers Last Verified On June 15, 2026

Taking advantage of this exclusive welcome offer is incredibly simple, but it is strictly reserved for new FanDuel customers. Once you create your new account and make your initial deposit, you can jump right into the action. The current promotion dictates that if you bet $5 a day for seven consecutive days, you will receive $350 in bonus bets. There is no odds limit applied to your first real-money wager, giving you maximum flexibility when deciding how to play your opening ticket.

Sports fans can also sign up with FanDuel Predicts to unlock a $25 sign-up bonus. FanDuel Predicts will provide soccer fans with a ton of different ways to get in on the action during the World Cup.

How to Use Your FanDuel World Cup Promo

With the FanDuel promo, you have maximum flexibility across the entire upcoming World Cup slate. Whether you want to back heavy favorites or search for value in the goal totals, the scheduled matchups offer plenty of compelling options.

Matchup (Home vs. Away) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total (Over/Under) Belgium vs. Egypt Belgium -164 / Draw +290 / Egypt +455 2.5 (Over -102 / Under -119) Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay Saudi Arabia +708 / Draw +341 / Uruguay -233 2.5 (Over +108 / Under -132) IR Iran vs. New Zealand IR Iran -128 / Draw +243 / New Zealand +400 1.5 (Over -220 / Under +175)

One of the standout bets on the board is taking Belgium on the moneyline at -164. As the designated home team, they are strong favorites to secure all three points against Egypt. If you are looking for slightly better odds, targeting the total in the Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay clash is an intriguing angle; taking Over 2.5 goals at +108 presents solid value for a potentially open game. Finally, the matchup between IR Iran and New Zealand has an Over 1.5 total priced at -220, which could serve as a safer play if you are looking to build a same game parlay.

How to Activate This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Claiming this exclusive welcome offer is a simple process, and there is no promo code necessary to be entered. To activate the promotion and secure your bonus for the upcoming World Cup matches, just follow these straightforward steps:

Register and Sign Up: Create a new account with FanDuel Sportsbook as a first-time user. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with an initial deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Bets: Wager a minimum of $5 a day for seven consecutive days. You have complete freedom when choosing your market, as there is no odds limit applied to your first real-money wager. Claim Your Bonus: Once you fulfill the promotional requirements, you will be awarded $350 in bonus bets.

All users will receive their bonus bets directly in their accounts within 72 hours of the bet settlement. From there, you can use your bonus funds to continue wagering on the World Cup, current MLB games, or any other available sports markets.

New players can sign up with FanDuel Predicts using the appropriate links on this page. From there, create an account and make a cash deposit to unlock a $25 sign-up bonus.