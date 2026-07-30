Team in Sweden terminates Cal Foote’s contract after objections

KARLSTAD, Sweden (AP) — A hockey team in the Swedish Elite League has terminated the contract of Cal Foote after…

KARLSTAD, Sweden (AP) — A hockey team in the Swedish Elite League has terminated the contract of Cal Foote after objections from fans about it. Färjestad BK announced Thursday it was not going to honor the contract after conversations with stakeholders.

Foote was one of five players acquitted of sexual assault in the high-profile Hockey Canada 2018 world junior case. The 27-year-old defenseman spent much of last season with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves.

He was in the New Jersey Devils’ organization when the NHL suspended the players involved. The situation in 2018 happened before the players reached the NHL.

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