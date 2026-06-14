FanDuel Promo Code: Grab $25 Bonus for World Cup, UFC Prediction Markets

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you’re tired of sitting on the sidelines with simple bets and want a real chance at a nice payday, using the latest FanDuel promo code offer is the smartest move you can make today. This exclusive welcome offer lets new FanDuel Predicts customers score a $25 bonus after making any trade.

We can use this bonus across all of today’s June 14 World Cup matchups—whether you’re eyeing the Japan vs. Netherlands showdown or breaking down Ecuador vs. Ivory Coast—as well as any other World Cup match happening this week. Let’s jump into the trenches and build that bankroll together.

FanDuel Promo Code for Sports Predictions

Securing your $25 sign-up bonus is incredibly straightforward for all new FanDuel Predicts customers. The best part? We aren’t restricted to handicapping just a single matchup. This bonus can be applied across any of the day’s exciting FIFA World Cup fixtures. Whether you have a solid read on the morning line for Japan and the Netherlands, want to lock in predictions for Ecuador taking on the Ivory Coast, or are already scouting Tunisia squaring off against Sweden, your bonus funds can be spread across the entire slate to maximize our chances.

FanDuel Predicts is widely accessible and available to users in all 50 states. Simply make sure you meet the minimum age requirement of 18 to play, and you’ll be ready to dive into the action with an extra $25 in your pocket.

And here is a wild twist to add to our betting strategy: you can also use this exact same bonus for your UFC predictions on Sunday night. The kicker? Those matches are uniquely taking place right at the White House. Talk about a one-of-a-kind ticket to add to your slip.

World Cup Games on Sunday

When I’m looking for value and moving past basic wagers, I always start with the raw probabilities before putting together my final picks. Here is how the 3-way outcomes are looking for today’s action:

Match (Home vs Away) Home Win % Draw % Away Win % Netherlands vs Japan 46.1% 27.9% 26.1% Ivory Coast vs Ecuador 30.6% 33.8% 35.6%

How to Activate the Current FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Ready to get in on the action and chase those bigger payouts? Claiming your welcome offer and securing your $25 bonus is a simple process. I always tell my readers that getting set up correctly is step one of any winning strategy. Follow these steps to activate your FanDuel Predicts account and start making your picks:

Create an Account: Open the app and begin the registration process. You will need to create a new account by entering standard personal information, such as your name, date of birth, email address, and physical address. Verify Your Identity: To ensure a safe and secure experience, FanDuel Predicts requires users to provide proof of identification during the sign-up process. This is standard practice for any serious bettor.. Claim Your Bonus: Once your account is fully verified and registered with the promo code, you will automatically receive your $50 bonus.

With your account activated and your bonus funds secured, we are all set to attack today’s slate of international soccer and Sunday’s White House UFC fights.