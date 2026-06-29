FanDuel Promo Code: Get $350 Sportsbook Bonus + $25 Prediction Offer for World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Capitalize on these FanDuel promo code offers ahead of the World Cup and grab $350 in sportsbook bonuses along with a $25 FanDuel Predicts bonus. Click here to redeem the Sportsbook offer.

Whether you want to back Germany against Paraguay or side with the Netherlands as they take on Morocco, these bonus funds can be applied to any of the critical knockout matchups, as well as any other World Cup match throughout the rest of the week. FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Predicts offer unique ways to get in on the action.

FanDuel Promo Code Unlocks $375 in Total Bonuses

Before placing your wagers on critical Round of 32 matchups like Germany vs. Paraguay or Netherlands vs. Morocco, review the details of this exclusive welcome offer. Activating the promotion is simple and requires no manual code entry for eligible new users.

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New Sportsbook Offer Bet $5 for 7 Days & Get $350 in Bonus Bets New Predicts Offer $25 Sign-Up Bonus Bonuses Last Verified On June 29, 2026

New FanDuel customers have a massive opportunity to capitalize on the World Cup Round of 32 slate. By opting into this exclusive promotion, eligible users can unlock $350 in bonus bets simply by placing a $5 wager each day for seven consecutive days. The best part of this promotion is its flexibility. There is absolutely no odds limit for your first real-money wager, allowing you to back heavy favorites or take a chance on a massive underdog without restriction.

Anyone who wants to take a different approach to the World Cup can check out FanDuel Predicts. As a prediction market platform, players will have options in sports, politics, commodities and more. Creating a new account will unlock a $25 sign-up bonus.

World Cup Betting Preview, Odds

With the Round of 32 underway, the current schedule features two massive knockout clashes. Review the latest FanDuel odds for the complete slate below:

Matchup (Home vs. Away) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total (Over/Under) Germany vs. Paraguay GER -300 / Draw +400 / PAR +850 O 2.5 (-142) / U 2.5 (+116) Netherlands vs. Morocco NED +125 / Draw +200 / MAR +260 O 2.5 (+120) / U 2.5 (-148)

When deciding how to use your initial $5 qualifying wager, backing Germany on the moneyline (-300) against Paraguay is one of the safest bets on the board. The German squad has been dominant, netting 10 goals across three matches. They are paced by standout forward Deniz Undav, who has already racked up three goals and two assists.

If you are hunting for a larger return, consider the Over 2.5 total (+120) in the Netherlands vs. Morocco showdown. Both nations have showcased serious offensive firepower throughout the tournament. The Dutch have scored 10 times, led by Brian Brobbey (three goals) and Cody Gakpo (two goals, one assist). Morocco counters with top scorer Ismael Saibari, who also boasts three goals of his own.

It’s worth noting that anyone who bets on a game to draw in the knockout stage will win if the game finishes tied after regulation. There are a ton of different options for soccer fans on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Getting Started With This FanDuel Promo Code

Claiming this massive World Cup offer is a straightforward process for eligible new users. Best of all, there is no promo code necessary to enter during registration. Just follow these simple steps to secure your welcome bonus ahead of the knockout stage:

Register: Click any of the promotional links on this page to sign up and create your new FanDuel Sportsbook account. Deposit: Make a first-time deposit of $5 or more into your newly created account. Place Your Bets: Wager a minimum of $5 a day for seven consecutive days. There is no odds limit for your first real-money wager, meaning you are free to bet on massive favorites like Germany or take a chance on underdogs like Morocco without restriction. Claim Your Bonus: After completing the betting requirements, you will be awarded $350 in bonus bets.

New players can click here to sign up with FanDuel Predicts on an iOS device. Click here to begin the registration process on an Android device. Remember, new users will receive a $25 sign-up bonus.