FanDuel Promo Code: Get $350 Sportsbook Bonus, $25 Prediction Offer for USA-Australia

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Redeem the FanDuel promo code offer to qualify for $350 in sportsbook bonuses along with a $25 bonus on FanDuel Predicts. Click here to start the registration process. Click here to unlock the sportsbook offer. Click here to register with FanDuel Predicts on iOS and here for FanDuel Predicts on Android.







FanDuel Promo Code for the World Cup, Australia-USA Friday

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed FanDuel Sportsbook Offer Bet $5 for 7 Days & Get $350 in Bonus Bets FanDuel Predicts Offer $25 Sign-Up Bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 19th, 2026

We put a lot of stock in welcome offers that don’t cap your analytical edge, and new FanDuel customers have a unique opportunity to boost their bankroll during the FIFA World Cup with exactly that kind of flexibility. By betting just $5 a day for seven days, new users can secure $350 in bonus bets. Crucially, there is no odds limit for your first real-money wager, which means you aren’t forced into taking heavy favorites with no return. If you spot a live longshot, you can take it and extract maximum value.

This generous promotion isn’t locked to a single event; it can be applied to ANY of today’s World Cup matches. Whether you’re targeting the USA facing Australia, Scotland battling Morocco, Brazil taking on Haiti, or Turkiye matching up with Paraguay, this offer gets you in on the action across the entire slate. And remember, while you’re hunting for market inefficiencies, users can also sign up for FanDuel Predicts for a $25 bonus to further pad that bankroll.

How to Use Your FanDuel World Cup Promo Today

It is never too early to look at the daily board and identify where the sportsbooks might be slightly off. Here are the odds for today’s slate of games:

Matchup (Home vs. Away) Kickoff Time (ET) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total (Over / Under) USA vs. Australia 3:00 PM USA -169 / Draw +328 / Australia +409 2.5 (O: -105 / U: -116) Scotland vs. Morocco 6:00 PM Scotland +416 / Draw +254 / Morocco -137 2.5 (O: +127 / U: -158) Brazil vs. Haiti 8:30 PM Brazil -952 / Draw +919 / Haiti +1975 3.5 (O: -110 / U: -110) Turkiye vs. Paraguay 11:00 PM Turkiye +101 / Draw +231 / Paraguay +285 2.5 (O: +112 / U: -138)

With four enticing matchups on the slate, we’ve pinpointed a few spots where the underlying data suggests pure value.

First, the USA Moneyline (-169) against Australia stands out. We put a lot of stock in offensive momentum, and the United States attack has been exceptionally potent, scoring four goals in their first match. With Folarin Balogun already bagging two goals and Christian Pulisic distributing an assist, the US attack is firing on all cylinders. Australia has offensive upside with Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe each finding the back of the net this tournament, but the USA is the structurally superior side.

If you are hunting for value in the totals market, look no further than Turkiye vs. Paraguay Over 2.5 (+112). Paraguay allowed four goals in their opener. Couple that defensive vulnerability with a Turkiye squad that racked up an impressive 28 total shots in their first match, and it does stand to reason that Turkiye’s attack is due for a massive breakthrough. Expect an open, high-scoring affair.

For those looking at tighter, grind-it-out contests, the Scotland vs. Morocco Under 2.5 (-158) is a highly logical play. Scotland’s defense posted a clean sheet in their opener, backed by a goal from John McGinn, while Morocco’s Ismael Saibari has provided his squad’s lone goal so far.

Understanding Potential Payouts:

Using your FanDuel promo to place a $5 wager can yield solid returns even before the bonus bets kick in. For example, a $5 bet on Turkiye’s moneyline (+101) against Paraguay would return $10.05 total (a $5.05 profit). Alternatively, a $5 ticket on the Over 2.5 total (+112) in that same matchup would yield $10.60 (a $5.60 profit). As an added value play across the board, users can also sign up for FanDuel Predicts for a $25 bonus.

How to Activate the FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Claiming this exclusive welcome offer is a seamless process for forward-looking bettors eager to capitalize on this week’s international soccer action. No promo code is necessary to be entered; simply follow these steps to secure your bonus funds:

Register and Sign Up: Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account. The promo is applied automatically to eligible new accounts, so you don’t need to hunt for a specific code during registration.

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account. The promo is applied automatically to eligible new accounts, so you don’t need to hunt for a specific code during registration. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Fund your newly created account with a first-time deposit of $5 or more.

Fund your newly created account with a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Wagers: To unlock the full offer, wager a minimum of $5 a day for seven days. Because there is no odds limit for your first real-money wager, you have total freedom. Whether you want to back a heavy favorite like Brazil against Haiti or take a swing on a longshot like Australia upsetting the USA, the choice is yours.

To unlock the full offer, wager a minimum of $5 a day for seven days. Because there is no odds limit for your first real-money wager, you have total freedom. Whether you want to back a heavy favorite like Brazil against Haiti or take a swing on a longshot like Australia upsetting the USA, the choice is yours. Receive Your Bonus Bets: After meeting the wagering requirements, you will be awarded $350 in bonus bets within 72 hours of bet settlement.

Once those bonus funds hit your account, you can divide them up and deploy them across the remainder of the FIFA World Cup tournament, leveraging shifts in futures prices and daily odds to your advantage. And finally, don’t forget that users can also sign up for FanDuel Predicts for a $25 bonus to maximize their tournament strategy.