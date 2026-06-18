FanDuel Promo Code: Get $350 Sportsbook Bonus, $25 Prediction Offer for Soccer

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All users can activate the FanDuel promo code offer via this link here to claim $350 in total sportsbook bonuses or the FanDuel Predicts promo code offer to unlock a $25 bonus for all games Thursday. Click here to register with FanDuel Predicts on iOS and here for FanDuel Predicts on Android.







FanDuel Promo Code for World Cup, MLB Bonus

If you are ready to get in on the action and hunt for value across today’s FIFA World Cup matchups, you can find the complete details of this exclusive FanDuel introductory offer below.

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed FanDuel Sportsbook Offer Bet $5 for 7 Days & Get $350 in Bonus Bets FanDuel Predicts Offer $25 Sign-Up Bonus Bonuses Last Verified On June 18th, 2026

Taking advantage of this exclusive welcome offer is a straightforward process designed strictly for new FanDuel customers. To unlock the $350 in bonus bets, users simply need to place a $5 real-money wager every day for seven consecutive days. Best of all, there is absolutely no odds limit on your first real-money wager. This gives you complete freedom to pick a heavy odds favorite or take a swing on an underdog longshot without worrying about minimum odds requirements.

The incredible flexibility of this promotion means it can be applied to ANY of today’s FIFA World Cup matches. You are not restricted to just a single game; whether you want to back Canada on their home turf, place a wager on Mexico, or dive into the Czechia and Switzerland matchups, you can spread your qualifying bets across the entire international slate. And while you are calculating your potential returns, don’t forget you can also sign up for FanDuel Predicts for a $25 bonus to further pad your account.

How to Use Your FanDuel World Cup Bonus Today

With the FIFA World Cup delivering daily action, there are plenty of avenues to deploy your $5 qualifying bet. We put a lot of stock in finding underlying market inefficiencies, so let’s look at today’s complete international slate, complete with the latest odds from FanDuel and start times converted to the Eastern Time Zone.

Matchup (Home vs. Away) Kickoff Time (ET) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total (Over/Under) Czechia vs. South Africa 12:00 PM CZE -125 / Draw +250 / RSA +370 O 2.5 (+114) / U 2.5 (-140) Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina 3:00 PM SUI -185 / Draw +310 / BIH +500 O 2.5 (-105) / U 2.5 (-115) Canada vs. Qatar 6:00 PM CAN -370 / Draw +470 / QAT +1000 O 2.5 (-148) / U 2.5 (+120) Mexico vs. Korea Republic 9:00 PM MEX +105 / Draw +220 / KOR +300 O 2.5 (+126) / U 2.5 (-154)

Looking past the surface-level numbers and digging into the futures prices, a standout bet on today’s slate is backing Switzerland on the moneyline (-185) against Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Swiss offense is spearheaded by Breel Embolo, who already has a goal to his name in this tournament.

Another excellent value play—and one of our Official Predictions—is taking Mexico to win (+105) against the Korea Republic. El Tri has been highly efficient, backed by Raul Jimenez and Julian Quinones, who have both found the back of the net. However, you cannot count out Korea Republic entirely; Hwang In-beom currently boasts both a goal and an assist. If you prefer targeting match totals, backing the Over 2.5 goals (+126) in the Mexico vs. Korea Republic matchup offers great upside given the offensive firepower on the pitch. Alternatively, Canada (-370) offers a heavy favorite option, leaning on goalscorer Cyle Larin to navigate past Qatar.

To illustrate potential payouts: placing your initial $5 wager on Mexico’s moneyline (+105) would return $5.25 in profit, resulting in a total payout of $10.25. If you prefer the total and place $5 on the Over 2.5 goals (+126) in that same match, a winning ticket returns $6.30 in profit (an $11.30 total payout). Regardless of whether these bets win or lose, placing the $5 wager guarantees you the $350 in bonus bets! Before you lock in those Official Predictions, remember you can also sign up for FanDuel Predicts for a $25 bonus.

FanDuel Promo Code Offer: How to Sign Up

Getting started with this exclusive welcome offer is incredibly straightforward, and the best part is that no promo code is necessary to be entered during the process. We’ve seen time and time again that a disciplined approach to bankroll building starts with simple execution. To claim your reward, follow these steps:

Register and Sign Up: Create a new account with FanDuel Sportsbook. Make a Deposit: Once your account is set up and verified, make an initial deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Wagers: Wager a minimum of $5 a day for 7 consecutive days. Whether you decide to place your first bet on Czechia taking on South Africa, Canada battling Qatar, or any other matchup on the board, there is no odds limit for your first real-money wager.

After meeting the betting requirements, you will be awarded $350 in bonus bets to use on future matchups. All users will receive their Bonus Bets directly in their accounts within 72 hours of the bet settlement. From there, you are fully equipped to tackle the rest of the FIFA World Cup action. Finally, it does stand to reason that informed bettors use every available tool, so take a moment now because you can also sign up for FanDuel Predicts for a $25 bonus.