FanDuel Promo Code: Get $350 Sportsbook Bonus, $25 Prediction Bonus for Any Game

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All users can activate the FanDuel promo code offer to claim $350 in total sportsbook bonuses or sign up with this FanDuel Predicts promo code offer to unlock a $25 bonus for the World Cup Tuesday. Click here to get in on the action with FanDuel Sportsbook. Click here to register with FanDuel Predicts on iOS and here for FanDuel Predicts on Android.







FanDuel Promo Code Offer for World Cup Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer (All other legal sports betting states) Bet $5 for 7 Days & Get $350 in Bonus Bets Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 16th, 2026

This exclusive offer is strictly for new FanDuel customers looking to find immediate value. By opting in, you unlock $350 in bonus bets simply by placing a $5 wager each day for seven consecutive days. It does stand to reason that the best part of this promotion is the complete lack of an odds limit on your first real-money wager. Whether you want to back a heavy favorite to build your bankroll or take a swing on a deep longshot right out of the gate, you have total flexibility. Additionally, don’t forget that users can also sign up for FanDuel predicts for a $25 bonus.

We put a lot of stock in versatility when evaluating sportsbook promotions, and this one delivers. Instead of being locked into a single featured game, your qualifying wager applies to ANY match on the current schedule. Whether you are analyzing consensus odds for high-profile squads like France and Argentina, or eyeing under-the-radar matchups like Iraq taking on Norway or Austria facing Jordan, your initial $5 bet is eligible across the entire board.

How to Use Your FanDuel World Cup Bonus Today

Below is a look at the current FanDuel odds for the upcoming World Cup matches.

Matchup (Home vs. Away) Kickoff Time (ET) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total (Over/Under) France vs. Senegal 3:00 PM France -220 / Draw +340 / Senegal +600 2.5 (O -108 / U -112) Iraq vs. Norway 6:00 PM Iraq +1500 / Draw +650 / Norway -599 2.5 (O -184 / U +148) Argentina vs. Algeria 9:00 PM Argentina -270 / Draw +360 / Algeria +800 2.5 (O -105 / U -115) Austria vs. Jordan 12:00 AM Austria -310 / Draw +450 / Jordan +800 2.5 (O -144 / U +118)

While individual player statistics—such as top scorers and most active playmakers—are currently unavailable for this early stage of the season, there is still tremendous value to be found in team-level betting markets. We can also remind bettors that users can also sign up for FanDuel predicts for a $25 bonus as they build out their card.

If you are looking for standout bets to activate your bonus, backing France (-220) on the moneyline against Senegal is a highly analytical approach. The French squad enters the match with a massive 64.7% win probability, making them a reliable anchor. Another compelling option is taking the Over 2.5 goals (-184) in the Iraq vs. Norway fixture, where the market pricing strongly suggests a high-scoring affair.

To understand the potential returns on your initial $5 wager, let’s break down the math on the France vs. Senegal matchup. A $5 bet on France to win outright at -220 odds would return a total payout of $7.27. If you prefer to target the goal total instead, applying that same $5 stake to the Over 2.5 goals (-108) yields approximately $9.63 if the two teams combine to find the back of the net three or more times.

How to Activate the FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Securing your welcome bonus ahead of the soccer action is a completely seamless process. Best of all, no promo code is necessary during registration to claim this offer. It is also worth noting one more time that users can also sign up for FanDuel predicts for a $25 bonus.

To take advantage of this promotion, follow these simple steps:

Register and Sign Up: Create a new FanDuel account by providing the required identity verification information. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account with a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Wagers: Wager a minimum of $5 a day for seven consecutive days on any available market.

Remember, there is no odds limit for your first real-money wager, giving you the freedom to back heavy favorites or take a swing on an underdog without restriction. Once you have fulfilled the betting requirements, you will be awarded $350 in bonus bets, distributed directly into your account within 72 hours of bet settlement.