FanDuel Promo Code: Get $350 NBA Finals Bonus for Spurs-Knicks Game 3

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you’re looking to build a serious bankroll for the NBA Finals, this new user welcome offer is your golden ticket. Right now, new customers can sign up here and bet just $5 for seven consecutive days with this FanDuel promo code offer to unlock a staggering $350 in bonus bets.

Begin by using your bonus for Game 3 of the NBA Finals. The Knicks have a chance to take a 3-0 lead at Madison Square Garden, while the Spurs desperately need to bounce back after losing both games in San Antonio.

FanDuel Promo Code for the Spurs vs. Knicks

Before we dive into handicapping tonight’s matchup, here is a quick overview of this exclusive welcome offer:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5 for 7 Days & Get $350 in Bonus Bets Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 8, 2026

I love this setup because it rewards daily discipline. As a completely new FanDuel customer, you simply need to place a real-money wager of at least $5 every day for seven days straight. If you maintain that betting streak, you get $350 in bonus bets added to your account.

The best part of this strategy? There is absolutely zero odds limit for your first qualifying bet. That means you don’t have to force a risky wager if you don’t want to. You can back a heavy favorite on the moneyline to get your streak started safely, or take a swing on a plus-money underdog if you’re feeling confident. It gives us tremendous flexibility to attack this week’s NBA slate exactly how we want.

Betting Lines for Game 3 on Monday Night

Let’s look at the current consensus betting markets for tonight’s game at Madison Square Garden. Here is how the oddsmakers are pricing the Spurs and Knicks:

Team Moneyline Spread Total (Over/Under) New York Knicks -130 -1.5 (-116) Over 216.5 (-108) San Antonio Spurs +111 +1.5 (-104) Under 216.5 (-112)

Before we talk trends, let’s break down exactly what a $5 qualifying bet returns in pure profit on these lines:

Moneyline: Betting $5 on the favored Knicks (-130) yields $3.85 in profit. If you want a slightly bigger payout, taking the underdog Spurs (+111) nets you $5.55.

Betting $5 on the favored Knicks (-130) yields $3.85 in profit. If you want a slightly bigger payout, taking the underdog Spurs (+111) nets you $5.55. Spread: A $5 wager on New York to cover the -1.5 spread (-116) pays out $4.31. Conversely, backing San Antonio at +1.5 (-104) returns $4.81.

When I’m handicapping a game like this, I immediately look for clashing styles to find a real chance at value. If you are eyeing that 216.5 game total, we have a fascinating dilemma. The over has hit in each of the Spurs’ last four road games against top-10 scoring defenses. However, the over has only hit in one of the Knicks’ last six home games against top-10 scoring defenses.

Because the Spurs will be playing without guard David Jones Garcia—who is out for the season following ankle surgery—individual player props are a bit limited. Instead, I recommend looking at overall team efficiency to guide your bets. The Knicks enter tonight boasting a massive 118.9 offensive rating, while the Spurs sit at 112.3. Given New York’s offensive firepower at home, leaning into the spread based on those efficiency numbers could be your best route to a winning ticket.

FanDuel Promo Code: Guide to Claim $350 Bonus

Ready to get started? Claiming this welcome offer is incredibly simple, and no FanDuel promo code is necessary during registration. Follow these exact steps to start your seven-day betting streak tonight:

Register and Sign Up: Create your new account here. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, deposit $5 or more to fund your bankroll. Place Your First Bet: Wager a minimum of $5 on tonight’s Spurs-Knicks matchup, or any other market. Since there is no odds limit on this first real-money wager, you are free to bet on a massive favorite or a longshot underdog. Maintain Your Streak: This is where the strategy pays off. You must wager a minimum of $5 a day for 7 consecutive days. Claim Your Bonus: If you successfully bet $5 a day for 7 days, FanDuel will reward you with the full $350 in bonus bets.

Once those bonus bets hit your account, they can be used across the platform.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.