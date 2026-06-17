FanDuel Promo Code: Get $350 Bonus + $25 Predicts Bonus for England-Croatia, Soccer, Baseball

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All users can activate this FanDuel promo code offer to claim $350 in total sportsbook bonuses or the FanDuel Predicts promo code offer to unlock a $25 bonus for all World Cup games Wednesday, including England vs. Croatia. Click here to get in on the action with FanDuel Sportsbook. Click here to register with FanDuel Predicts on iOS and here for FanDuel Predicts on Android.







FanDuel Promo Code Offer for World Cup Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer (All other legal sports betting states) Bet $5 for 7 Days & Get $350 in Bonus Bets Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 17th, 2026

To take advantage of this welcome offer, you must be a new FanDuel customer. The promotion is straightforward: new users who place a $5 wager each day for seven consecutive days will receive $350 in bonus bets.

We put a lot of stock in market flexibility, and one of the best features of this introductory promo is that there is no odds limit for your first real-money wager. That means you can back a heavy favorite or take a swing on a massive longshot without any restrictions. It does stand to reason that you should collect every edge available, so be aware that users can also sign up for FanDuel Predicts to redeem a $25 bonus.

This promotion is perfectly timed for today’s packed World Cup slate. You are not limited to just a single marquee game; you can apply this offer to ANY of today’s matchups. Whether you want to place your qualifying wager on England taking on Croatia, Portugal clashing with Congo DR, Ghana defending against Panama, or the late-night showdown between Uzbekistan and Colombia, the choice is completely yours.

How to Use Your FanDuel World Cup Bonus Today

With four intriguing matches on the World Cup schedule, we have plenty of angles to exploit. Here is a look at the latest odds for the full slate of action:

Matchup (Home vs. Away) Kickoff Time (ET) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total (Over/Under) Portugal vs. Congo DR 1:00 PM -360 / +450 / +1000 2.5 (-130 / +106) England vs. Croatia 4:00 PM -140 / +270 / +420 2.5 (+112 / -138) Ghana vs. Panama 7:00 PM +130 / +220 / +220 2.5 (+134 / -164) Uzbekistan vs. Colombia 10:00 PM +850 / +380 / -280 2.5 (-110 / -110)

Facing Uzbekistan in the 10:00 PM ET matchup, Colombia enters as a heavy favorite. While you have to lay some juice on the moneyline, they present a solid, high-probability anchor for your betting card. Playing it safe with a $5 moneyline bet on Colombia would return a total payout of $6.78.

Before you lock in these picks, don’t forget that users can also sign up for FanDuel Predicts to redeem a $25 bonus, giving you even more capital to attack today’s slate.

How to Redeem This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Claiming this exclusive World Cup bonus is a simple and straightforward process. Because there is no promo code necessary to enter manually, you can secure your value right away. Follow these steps to activate your welcome offer ahead of kickoff:

Sign Up: Register and create a new account with FanDuel Sportsbook. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Wagers: Place a minimum real-money wager of $5 each day for seven consecutive days.

Remember, there is no odds limit for your first real-money wager. Whether you want to back a heavy favorite or take a chance on an underdog in the England vs. Croatia matchup, your qualifying bet is entirely up to you.

Once you have completed the requirements, FanDuel will award you $350 in bonus bets directly into your account within 72 hours of the bet settlement. You can then use these bonus funds to hunt for value throughout the rest of the World Cup tournament or any other available sports market. And as a final reminder to maximize your analytical edge, users can also sign up for FanDuel Predicts to redeem a $25 bonus.