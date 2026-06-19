FanDuel Promo Code: Get $25 Predicts Bonus + $350 Sportsbook Offer for World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Take advantage of these FanDuel promo code offers to qualify for $350 in sportsbook bonuses and a $25 FanDuel Predicts bonus. Click here to start the registration process.

There are two offers on the table for soccer fans ahead of this busy weekend. Grab multiple bonuses on FanDuel Sportsbook and a $25 welcome bonus with FanDuel Predicts. This is the perfect time to start locking in offers for USA-Australia, Haiti-Brazil and more.

FanDuel Promo Code Unlocks 2 Offers

Whether placing wagers on the USA hosting Australia or backing Brazil against Haiti, claiming this welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Review the details below to see exactly what this World Cup offer entails before making any initial picks.

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New Sportsbook Offer Bet $5 for 7 Days & Get $350 in Bonus Bets New Predicts Offer $25 Sign-Up Bonus Bonus Last Verified On June 19, 2026

Securing this exclusive welcome offer is incredibly simple for all new FanDuel customers. To qualify, place a real-money wager of $5 a day for seven consecutive days. Once that requirement is met, FanDuel rewards $350 in bonus bets to use on future action. One of the biggest advantages of this promotion is the complete absence of an odds limit or restriction on the qualifying first real-money wager, giving bettors complete freedom to back a heavy favorite or take a swing on an underdog.

The FanDuel Predicts offer is as straightforward as it gets. Sign up and grab $25 prediction bonus to use on USA vs. Australia or any other World Cup game this weekend.

Friday World Cup Matchups

With four compelling fixtures on the slate, deciding how to deploy that initial $5 wager presents several analytical angles. Here is a look at the upcoming schedule and the latest FanDuel odds:

Matchup (Home vs. Away) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total (Over/Under) USA vs. Australia -165 / +360 / +390 2.5 (O -114 / U -106) Scotland vs. Morocco +490 / +260 / -150 2.5 (O +126 / U -154) Brazil vs. Haiti -1099 / +1000 / +2200 3.5 (O -124 / U +102) Turkiye vs. Paraguay +100 / +230 / +280 2.5 (O +110 / U -134)

If looking to place a qualifying wager, backing the USA Moneyline (-165) against Australia is a mathematically sound option. The American attack is clicking early in the tournament, spearheaded by Folarin Balogun’s two goals and Christian Pulisic’s precise playmaking (one assist).

Another intriguing play is Morocco on the Moneyline (-150) against Scotland. Morocco’s offense demonstrated clear proficiency in their opening fixture, with Ismael Saibari finding the back of the net and Brahim Diaz supplying an assist. Alternatively, eyeing the Over 3.5 goals (-124) in the Brazil vs. Haiti match provides statistical value. Star forward Vinicius Junior already has one goal and will look to exploit a Haiti defense that recently conceded.

How to Activate This FanDuel Promo Code

Getting started and claiming this welcome bonus ahead of the next World Cup kickoff is a streamlined process. Because no specific promo code is required during registration, new customers can unlock their rewards by following these specific steps:

Register and Sign Up: Create a new account with FanDuel Sportsbook. Make a Deposit: Fund the account with an initial deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Wagers: To qualify for the promotion, wager a minimum of $5 a day for seven consecutive days. There is absolutely no odds limit for the first real-money wager, affording total freedom to back any team on the board. Collect Your Rewards: After completing the betting requirements, $350 in bonus bets will be awarded.

Use the links on this page to sign up with FanDuel Predicts via the App Store or Google Play Store. Remember, every new palyer will receive a $25 bonus.