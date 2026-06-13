FanDuel Promo Code: Get $25 Prediction Bonus Before Spurs-Knicks, Soccer, Baseball

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you are searching for a FanDuel promo code to start making predictions on the New York Knicks hit the road to face the San Antonio Spurs, I have great news: you don’t even need one. Just sign up here (iOS) or here (Android), make any trade, and get a $25 bonus.

We are in this together, and unlocking this welcome offer is the perfect way to build your bankroll for tonight’s Frost Bank Center showdown.

FanDuel Predicts Code Overview: Details for the Prediction Platform

When we are handicapping these playoff matchups, finding extra value is the name of the game. That is why I love this promotion. The current welcome offer provides a quick $25 sign-up bonus when you make your first trade, giving you a nice cushion to start making your predictions for this highly anticipated Knicks vs. Spurs matchup. Just remember, this specific payday is strictly reserved for new FanDuel Predicts customers.

One of the best parts about this platform is that it takes the headache out of regional restrictions. Unlike traditional sportsbooks, FanDuel Predicts is available in all 50 states, meaning basketball fans coast-to-coast have a real chance to get in on the action. As long as you are at least 18 years old to play, you are good to go.

Probabilities for Game 5 in San Antonio

When evaluating the board, here is a look at the current moneyline for tonight’s contest:

Team Probability San Antonio Spurs 63.39% New York Knicks 36.61%

Even with the new promo requiring just a simple trade to unlock your $25 bonus, let’s look at a standard $50 wager to see where the value lies. If you back the home-court favorite and trade $50 on the San Antonio Spurs, a win results in a modest $25.64 profit. However, if you are looking for a nice pay day, a $50 play on the underdog New York Knicks nets you a handsome $81.00 profit if they pull off the road upset.

I’m placing my focus on the underdog here, and the 2025 postseason statistics back up this strategy. The Knicks hold a massive statistical advantage where it counts. New York currently boasts a commanding 15.3 Net Rate compared to San Antonio’s 9.5. Furthermore, the Knicks are dominating the glass, leading the matchup with a 54.6% Total Rebound Percentage against the Spurs’ 52.2%. The morning line might favor San Antonio outright, but New York’s underlying metrics make them an incredibly enticing value prediction.

Steps to Unlock This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

If you are ready to put this strategy to work for the New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs matchup, securing your bonus takes just a few easy steps. Follow my guide to claim your offer before tip-off:

Register Your Account: Open the app and follow the prompts to create your account using our sign-up links. You will need to provide standard personal information like your full name, email address, physical address, and date of birth. No FanDuel promo code is needed when using the links at the top of this page. Verify Your Identity: To keep your funds and the platform secure, provide a valid proof of identification during the registration process. Make a Trade to Receive Your Bonus: Once your account is fully verified, simply make any trade on the platform. You will then automatically receive your $25 bonus.

With your bonus funds locked and loaded, you have a real chance to chase those bigger payouts.