FanDuel Promo Code Delivers $350 Sportsbook Bonus, $25 Prediction Offer for Soccer

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Redeem the latest FanDuel promo code offer to qualify for $350 in sportsbook bonuses along with a $25 bonus on FanDuel Predicts. Click here to start the registration process. Click here to unlock the sportsbook offer.

These exclusive offers apply to a loaded multi-game slate highlighting England vs. Croatia, Ghana vs. Panama, and Uzbekistan vs. Colombia. Whether wagering on a specific fixture or any other World Cup match happening this week, this offer provides a clear path to building a bankroll right on FanDuel from the start.

FanDuel Promo Code Delivers Multiple Bonuses

Here is everything you need to know about claiming this exclusive welcome offer before the upcoming World Cup matches get underway:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed FanDuel Sportsbook Offer Bet $5 for 7 Days & Get $350 in Bonus Bets FanDuel Predicts Offer $25 Sign-Up Bonus Bonuses Last Verified On June 17, 2026

New FanDuel customers can kick off their soccer betting journey with a highly rewarding welcome offer designed to align perfectly with the group stages of the World Cup. By taking advantage of this promotion, you can earn $350 in bonus bets simply by placing a $5 wager each day for seven consecutive days. Furthermore, there is no odds limit on your first real-money wager, granting you the ultimate flexibility to bet on heavy favorites, intriguing underdogs, or any enticing prop bet on the board.

This exclusive offer is not restricted to a single game, meaning you can apply it to any of the scheduled World Cup fixtures. Whether you want to back England in their highly anticipated clash against Croatia, target the matchup between Ghana and Panama, or get in on the action for Colombia’s showdown with Uzbekistan, this promo allows you to explore the entire betting board.

How to Use Your FanDuel World Cup Promo on the June 17 Slate

The upcoming World Cup schedule presents multiple betting opportunities to deploy your promotional bonus. Below are the current FanDuel odds for the scheduled fixtures, including both early matchups and the featured evening slate.

Matchup (Home vs. Away) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) England vs. Croatia -145 / +270 / +440 Ghana vs. Panama +135 / +210 / +220 Uzbekistan vs. Colombia +900 / +370 / -280

The marquee match of the day, and one of the most highly anticipated fixtures of the group stage, features two European sides. England and Croatia will meet in Texas with points on the line. Will we see these sides open up play and look for the win or will both teams ease into the World Cup?

Additionally, sports fans looking to diversify their betting portfolio can seamlessly pivot from soccer to baseball. The ongoing MLB schedule offers plenty of moneylines, run lines, and strikeout props that also qualify under FanDuel’s promotional structure, allowing bettors to navigate multiple sports while securing their bonus.

Getting Started With This FanDuel Promo Code

Claiming this exclusive welcome offer ahead of the latest World Cup matchups is a straightforward process. No promo code needs to be manually entered, allowing new users to jump directly into the action by following these core steps:

Register and Sign Up: Create your new account by providing the standard registration information on the FanDuel platform. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created sportsbook account with an initial deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Wagers: Wager a minimum of $5 a day for seven consecutive days on any available market, such as the highly anticipated World Cup fixtures or MLB games. There is no odds limit for the first real-money wager, giving you full analytical control over your betting strategy.

New players who register with FanDuel Predicts will receive a $25 bonus just for signing up. From there, use these bonuses to make predictions on the World Cup and a wide range of other markets.