FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $350 World Cup Bonus for World Cup, MLB, UFC Freedom 250

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Dive into all four World Cup matches Sunday, a full MLB slate, or UFC at the White House tonight using this link here, and claim a $350 bonus thanks to this FanDuel promo code offer.







FanDuel Promo Code for the World Cup Sunday

Before placing your initial wagers on today’s exciting international clashes, review the essential details of the promotion below. Everything you need to know to claim your bonus bets and find value on the board is outlined in the table.

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer (All other legal sports betting states) Bet $5 for 7 Days & Get $350 in Bonus Bets Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 14th, 2026

Available exclusively for new FanDuel customers, this latest welcome offer is built for the informed bettor looking to maximize value throughout the tournament. By opting into the promotion, you unlock $350 in bonus bets simply by placing a $5 wager each day for seven consecutive days. From an analytical standpoint, the biggest edge here is that there is absolutely no odds limit attached to your first real-money wager. That gives you complete freedom to back massive favorites on the odds board or swing for a high-value longshot.

It does stand to reason that the greatest advantage of this promotion is its total flexibility. It can be applied to ANY of today’s World Cup matches rather than being locked to a single marquee game. Whether you want to kick off your daily $5 wagers by backing Germany, hunting for group-stage inefficiencies in the Netherlands vs. Japan clash, or waiting for the later fixtures featuring Ivory Coast and Sweden, your qualifying bets are valid across the entire daily slate.

How to Use Your FanDuel World Cup Promo Today

With a busy slate of international fixtures, bettors have plenty of options to deploy their welcome offer. It is never too early to look at the board and identify market inefficiencies. Below is a complete look at today’s World Cup odds, highlighting the three-way moneyline and goal totals for every matchup. All kickoff times are listed in Eastern Time (ET).

Matchup (Home vs. Away) Kickoff Time (ET) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total (Over/Under) Germany vs. Curacao 1:00 PM -2000 / +1900 / +3500 O 4.5 (+110) / U 4.5 (-134) Netherlands vs. Japan 4:00 PM +100 / +250 / +270 O 2.5 (-114) / U 2.5 (-106) Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador 7:00 PM +240 / +180 / +145 O 1.5 (-170) / U 1.5 (+138) Sweden vs. Tunisia 10:00 PM -115 / +240 / +340 O 2.5 (+116) / U 2.5 (-142)

As we dig into the numbers, there are several intriguing angles to consider for your daily wagers.

To illustrate potential returns for your promotional bets: Placing a $5 wager on the Netherlands’ moneyline at +100 odds yields a straight $5 profit (a $10 total payout). Alternatively, if you want to test the totals market, a $5 bet on the Over 2.5 goals (-114) in that same Netherlands vs. Japan matchup returns approximately $4.39 in profit. Whether you aim for heavy favorites like Germany (-2000) or balanced clashes like Sweden vs. Tunisia, any of these matchups satisfies the conditions of your promotional bonus.

How to Activate This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Claiming your welcome offer is a simple, straightforward process for the data-driven bettor. Best of all, no promo code is necessary to be entered when creating your account. Just follow the steps below to secure your bonus ahead of today’s World Cup action:

Sign Up: Register and create a new account with FanDuel Sportsbook. (Remember, this offer is strictly for first-time customers). Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, make a first-time deposit of $5 or more into your sportsbook wallet. Place Your Wagers: Wager a minimum of $5 a day for 7 consecutive days. Because there is absolutely no odds limit for your first real-money wager, you can comfortably back massive favorites like Germany, look for value with the Netherlands, or target totals in the Ivory Coast and Sweden matches. Claim Your Bonus: After completing your daily $5 wagers for the 7-day period, you will be awarded $350 in bonus bets to use on future match futures prices or daily slates.

All users will receive their Bonus Bets within 72 hours of the bet settlement. These bonus bets can be divided and used in any denomination, giving you the ultimate flexibility to hunt for value throughout the remainder of the World Cup tournament.