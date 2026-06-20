FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $350 Sportsbook Bonus, $25 Prediction Offer

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Dive into all four soccer matches today when you redeem the FanDuel promo code offer, and qualify for $350 in sportsbook bonuses along with a $25 bonus on FanDuel Predicts. Click here to unlock the sportsbook offer. Click here to register with FanDuel Predicts on iOS and here for FanDuel Predicts on Android.







FanDuel Promo Code for World Cup Bonus Saturday

It does stand to reason that finding an edge early in a tournament can be tricky, which is why a risk-mitigating promo is so valuable. Exclusively available to new FanDuel customers, this unique sign-up offer provides a massive bankroll boost for soccer fans.

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer (All other legal sports betting states) Bet $5 for 7 Days & Get $350 in Bonus Bets FanDuel Predicts Offer $25 Sign-Up Bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 20th, 2026

By opting into the promotion, you can unlock $350 in bonus bets simply by placing a $5 wager a day for seven consecutive days. We put a lot of stock in the fact that there is no odds limit for your first real-money wager. This gives you total freedom to back a heavy favorite or take a chance on a lucrative longshot without any restrictions.

Because this offer is not tied to one specific team, it can be applied to any of today’s World Cup matches. Whether you are looking to lay chalk on European giants in the Netherlands vs. Sweden and Germany vs. Ivory Coast matchups, or you want to hunt for deep value in the Ecuador vs. Curacao and Tunisia vs. Japan fixtures, this promo empowers you to attack the slate. Oh, and don’t forget—users can also sign up for FanDuel Predicts for a $25 bonus before diving into the markets.

How to Use Your FanDuel World Cup Promo Today

Let’s look at the daily slate to find where the sharp money is going. Please note that all kickoff times below are listed in Eastern Time.

Matchup Kickoff Time (ET) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total (Over/Under 2.5) Netherlands vs. Sweden June 20, 1:00 PM NED -140 / Draw +290 / SWE +360 Over (-148) / Under (+120) Germany vs. Ivory Coast June 20, 4:00 PM GER -190 / Draw +360 / CIV +470 Over (-168) / Under (+136) Ecuador vs. Curacao June 20, 8:00 PM ECU -901 / Draw +900 / CUW +2000 Over (-194) / Under (+156) Tunisia vs. Japan June 21, 12:00 AM TUN +550 / Draw +300 / JPN -190 Over (+108) / Under (-132)

With plenty of action on the pitch, using your FanDuel bonus on today’s matches presents some exciting opportunities to beat the consensus odds.

One strong look is taking Over 2.5 goals (-168) in the Germany vs. Ivory Coast matchup. Germany comes into this fixture firing on all cylinders after scoring seven goals in their opening game, led by Kai Havertz (two goals). Ivory Coast, who secured a 1-0 win thanks to Amad Diallo’s strike, will face a massive defensive test against this potent German attack. It’s a spot where we put a lot of stock in offensive continuity.

Another intriguing option is taking a shot on a true longshot: the Sweden Moneyline (+360) against the Netherlands. Sweden showed exceptional offensive form in their first match, finding the back of the net five times. Yasin Ayari has already scored two goals, while Alexander Isak dished out two assists alongside a goal of his own. While the Dutch are favorites—and boast Virgil Van Dijk, who has already scored a goal in the tournament—the Swedes offer substantial underdog value.

If you are wondering how your required $5 qualifying wager might look on a bet slip, here is the math. A $5 bet on the Japan Moneyline (-190) against Tunisia would yield approximately $2.63 in profit (for a $7.63 total payout). However, if you prefer the totals market and wager $5 on the Netherlands vs. Sweden Over 2.5 (-148), you would see a $3.38 return on top of your original stake. Regardless of whether these initial bets win or lose, placing a $5 wager for seven consecutive days will successfully unlock your $350 in bonus bets. And while you’re building those slips, users can also sign up for FanDuel Predicts for a $25 bonus.

How to Redeem the FanDuel Promo Code Offer Saturday

Securing your sign-up bonus for the upcoming World Cup slate is a quick and straightforward process. Whether you want to back European heavyweights like Germany and the Netherlands, or you prefer to target matchups like Ecuador vs. Curacao and Tunisia vs. Japan, you can get started in just a few minutes. Best of all, no manual promo code is necessary to be entered during the registration process. As a final reminder, users can also sign up for FanDuel Predicts for a $25 bonus along the way.

Follow these simple steps to claim your welcome bonus:

Register and Sign Up: Create a new account with FanDuel Sportsbook. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Wagers: Wager a minimum of $5 a day for 7 consecutive days on any available market. There is no odds limit for your first real-money wager, meaning you can confidently bet on heavy consensus favorites or take a swing on big underdogs. Claim Your Bonus: After completing the betting requirement, you will be awarded $350 in bonus bets.

All users will receive their Bonus Bets within 72 hours of the bet settlement. Once those bonus funds hit your account, you can use them to continue wagering on the rest of the thrilling World Cup action, perhaps even looking ahead to some shifting futures prices as the tournament rolls on!