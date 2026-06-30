FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $350 Sign Up Bonus + $25 Prediction Offers

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can activate these FanDuel promo code offers ahead of the World Cup and secure a $350 sportsbook bonus along with a $25 prediction bonus. Click here to redeem the sportsbook offer.

Whether you are placing wagers on knockout stage games, such as France battling Sweden or Mexico facing Ecuador, or looking ahead to any World Cup match happening this week, this lucrative sign-up offer provides a highly structured way to kickstart your tournament betting experience. Additionally, if you want to look beyond the soccer pitch, these FanDuel offers give you the perfect opportunity to get in on the ongoing MLB season.

FanDuel Promo Code for the World Cup

Whether you are backing France as they host Sweden or placing wagers on Mexico defending their home turf against Ecuador, claiming this welcome offer is incredibly straightforward. You do not need to enter a manual code to qualify.

Below is a quick breakdown of the promotion details for these Round of 32 matchups:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New Sportsbook Offer Bet $5, Get $50 Each Day for 7 Consecutive Days New Predicts Offer $25 Sign-Up Bonus Bonus Last Verified On June 30, 2026

Available strictly to new FanDuel customers, this unique promotion offers an exciting way to get in on the massive World Cup Round of 32 slate. By placing a $5 real-money wager each day for seven days, you will unlock $350 in bonus bets to use throughout the tournament.

There is no odds limit for your first real-money wager, giving you complete flexibility on how you decide to start your betting streak. The true appeal of this offer is that it can be applied to any of the upcoming World Cup matchups rather than being locked to a single game. Whether you want to back France, prefer to bet on Mexico, or want to mix in a daily MLB moneyline pick, you have the freedom to spread your wagers and explore the entire betting board.

World Cup Odds: France-Sweden, Mexico-Ecuador

Matchup Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total (Over/Under) France vs. Sweden France -380 / Draw +490 / Sweden +1000 3.5 (Over +110 / Under -134) Mexico vs. Ecuador Mexico +125 / Draw +180 / Ecuador +300 1.5 (Over -164 / Under +134)

One of the top bets to consider is backing France’s potent offense. With Ousmane Dembélé and Kylian Mbappé each netting four goals already, the French attack has generated 10 total goals this tournament. Given that Sweden has conceded seven goals in their three matches, taking the Over 3.5 total goals (+110) in the France vs. Sweden matchup is an evidence-backed play.

Another strong option is Mexico on the moneyline (+125) against Ecuador. Mexico’s defense has been pristine, conceding zero goals thus far, while Julián Quiñones (two goals) leads an attack that has found the back of the net six times. Ecuador has only managed two goals across three matches, making Mexico an appealing home-squad pick at plus-money.

How to Redeem These FanDuel Promo Code Offers

Getting started with this promotion ahead of the exciting matchups is a simple, step-by-step process. Best of all, no promo code is necessary to claim this offer.

Just follow these steps to secure your bonus:

Sign Up: Create and register your new FanDuel account. Deposit: Make a first-time deposit of $5 or more into your newly created account. Place Your Wagers: Wager a minimum of $5 a day for 7 days on any available market, including the World Cup Round of 32 slate or MLB action.

Keep in mind that there is no odds limit for your first real-money wager, giving you the freedom to bet on heavy favorites, underdogs, or specific game props.

New players on FanDuel Predicts can unlock a $25 bonus by creaing a new account. Click here to sign up on an iOS device or click here to get started on an Android device.