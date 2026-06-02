FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $150 Bonus for MLB, Stanley Cup, NBA Finals

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services It’s perfect time for new users to take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code offer. Win your first $5 bet here to lock-in a $150 bonus.

You can deploy this on tonight’s marquee MLB matchups like the Cleveland Guardians taking on the New York Yankees or any other game this week. In fact, one of my favorite strategies is to win your first bet on Tuesday’s MLB slate. Once that hits, you can roll some of those bonus bets into the NBA Finals on Wednesday.

Win $150 Bonus with the Best FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Before we dive into the deep end of handicapping today’s games, let’s look at a quick breakdown of the latest welcome bonus. Everything you need to know about the current promotion is summarized right here:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 2, 2026

Bet $5 on Any MLB Game

To take advantage of tonight’s thrilling MLB slate, new FanDuel customers can unlock this lucrative welcome offer without even needing to type in a specific promo code. By simply placing a $5 wager on any game—such as the non-conference clash between the 36-win New York Yankees and the 34-win Cleveland Guardians—you will receive $250 in bonus bets if your bet is a winner.

Here is the secret to why this promo is so valuable: there is absolutely no odds limit for your first real-money wager. This gives us complete flexibility. You can back a heavy favorite to safely secure the bonus, or you can take a chance on a compelling underdog for a bigger immediate return.

Whether you choose to ride with the Los Angeles Dodgers (38-22) against the Arizona Diamondbacks (32-27) or target another matchup on the schedule, this promotion is a premier way for new FanDuel customers to start building a bankroll.

Betting Odds for Tuesday Night

Whenever I am setting up my daily wagers, the first thing I do is check the morning line and consensus betting odds. Let’s look at the board for tonight’s MLB slate to spot our best angles:

Matchup Moneyline Runline (Spread) Total (O/U) San Diego Padres @ Philadelphia Phillies PHI -150 / PAD +125 PHI -1.5 (+143) / PAD +1.5 (-173) 8.0 (O -115 / U -105) Cleveland Guardians @ New York Yankees YAN -249 / GUA +202 YAN -1.5 (-117) / GUA +1.5 (-102) 7.5 (O -107 / U -112) Toronto Blue Jays @ Atlanta Braves BRA -123 / JAY +103 BRA -1.5 (+171) / JAY +1.5 (-207) 7.5 (O -121 / U +100) Athletics @ Chicago Cubs CUB -124 / ATH +104 CUB -1.5 (+163) / ATH +1.5 (-197) 7.5 (O -102 / U -119) Los Angeles Dodgers @ Arizona Diamondbacks DOD -119 / DIA -101 DOD -1.5 (+134) / DIA +1.5 (-160) 9.5 (O -103 / U -117)

Matchup Spotlight: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks

The biggest clash of the night features the Los Angeles Dodgers heading to Chase Field to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. If you are looking for a spot to utilize your promo, this non-conference battle provides an excellent opportunity.

When I am handicapping this game, I am looking right at the pitching matchup: Eric Lauer takes the mound for Los Angeles against Arizona’s Michael Soroka. Lauer is backed by a powerhouse Dodgers offense boasting a .262 team average, an elite .787 OPS, and 315 total runs scored.

On the flip side, Soroka is supported by an Arizona offense hitting .243 with a .704 OPS and 268 total runs. Soroka will need to navigate a tough lineup while attempting to improve a collective Arizona pitching staff that currently holds a 3.968 ERA. Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks’ hitters must contend with a suffocating Dodgers pitching staff that sports a pristine 3.096 overall ERA and a 1.064 WHIP.

Let’s break down exactly what your payouts look like if you use your $5 qualifying bet here:

Moneyline Approach:

Backing the favored Dodgers (-119) wins you $4.20 in profit, for a total payout of $9.20.

Taking the underdog Diamondbacks (-101) yields a $4.95 profit, paying out $9.95.

Runline Approach (The Spread):

A $5 wager on Los Angeles to cover the -1.5 spread (+134) nets $6.70 in profit for an $11.70 payout.

Conversely, betting $5 on Arizona to keep the game within 1.5 runs (-160) earns a $3.13 profit, paying out $8.13.

FanDuel Promo Code: How to Sign Up

Ready to get in on the action and secure those bonus bets? Claiming this offer is a straightforward process, and the best part is that no FanDuel promo code is necessary to get started. Just follow my simple, step-by-step game plan:

Register and Sign Up: Create a new account with FanDuel Sportsbook here by providing the standard registration details. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Place Your First Bet: Wager a minimum of $5 on any market. Remember, there is absolutely no odds limit or restriction on this initial real-money wager. You have the freedom to choose a heavy favorite to try and lock in the bonus, or take a swing on an underdog for a larger upfront cash payout. Win and Get Rewarded: If your first bet wins, you will be awarded $150 in bonus bets.

Once your winning bet settles, all users will receive their $150 in bonus bets directly in their account within 72 hours. From there, the playbook is wide open. As I mentioned earlier, you can use your initial wager to win big on Tuesday’s MLB matchups or Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, and then confidently use that $150 bonus to key in on Wednesday’s NBA Finals.

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